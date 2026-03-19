Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market is Projected to Reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for Safe Drinking Water, Says Vyansa Intelligence

NEW DELHI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research report published by Vyansa Intelligence, the Bottled Water Market in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.78% during 2026–2032. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for safe and convenient drinking water, extreme climatic conditions necessitating higher hydration consumption, and expanding retail and distribution networks across the country.

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Key Takeaways

The Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market was valued at approximately USD 1.89 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 1.9 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 3.87 billion by 2032, reflecting strong growth supported by rising consumption and expanding supply capabilities.

By type of water, still bottled water dominates the market with nearly 90% share, driven by its affordability, widespread availability, and strong consumer preference for everyday hydration needs.

By packaging material, rigid plastic accounts for approximately 70% of the market share, supported by its cost-effectiveness, durability, and convenience for mass distribution.

More than 10 companies are actively operating in the Saudi Arabia bottled water market, indicating a competitive and expanding industry landscape.

The top five companies collectively hold around 55% of the market share, including Tania Bottled Water Co Ltd., Coca-Cola Bottling Co., The Naqi Water Co., Health Water Bottling Co., and Pure Beverages Industry Co., among others.

Driving Forces Behind the Rapid Expansion of Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market

Increasing Dependence on Safe and Hygienic Drinking Water

The rising demand for safe, hygienic, and readily available drinking water remains a primary driver of the bottled water market in Saudi Arabia. Due to limited natural freshwater resources and heavy reliance on desalination, consumers increasingly depend on packaged water for daily consumption. Moreover, growing awareness regarding water quality, health, and safety standards continues to reinforce demand across both residential and commercial sectors.

Climatic Extremes Accelerating Daily Consumption Levels

Saudi Arabia's hot and arid climate plays a crucial role in driving bottled water consumption. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures throughout the year significantly increases the need for continuous hydration. As a result, bottled water has become an essential daily necessity across households, workplaces, and public spaces, making climate conditions a consistent and long-term contributor to market growth.

Strengthening Retail Infrastructure and Distribution Reach

The expansion of organized retail and distribution networks has further accelerated market growth. The increasing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and e-commerce platforms has improved product accessibility across both urban and rural areas. While off-trade channels continue to dominate volume sales, on-trade establishments such as hotels, restaurants, and cafes also contribute significantly by supporting institutional demand.

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Key Challenge Restraining Market Expansion

Rising Sustainability Concerns Around Plastic Packaging Usage

Despite strong growth momentum, environmental concerns related to plastic packaging present a notable challenge for the Saudi Arabia bottled water market. With rigid plastic accounting for a significant share of packaging usage, issues surrounding plastic waste management and environmental impact are becoming increasingly prominent. Consequently, regulatory pressures and consumer awareness are expected to push manufacturers toward adopting more sustainable and eco-friendly packaging alternatives in the coming years.

Strategic Capacity Expansion Reinforcing Supply and Market Competitiveness in Saudi Arabia

In 2025, The Naqi Water Co. announced a notable investment of €8.537 million to establish a new bottled drinking water production line at its upcoming facility in Riyadh. This strategic move reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its operational capabilities in response to the rapidly growing demand for bottled water across Saudi Arabia. The newly installed production line is expected to deliver a capacity approximately 50% higher than that of its existing Qassim plant, marking a significant scale-up in manufacturing efficiency and output potential.

This expansion is particularly aligned with the strong market dominance of still bottled water, enabling the company to increase production volumes and ensure consistent supply across key consumption segments. In addition, the enhanced production capacity will support a broader range of packaging formats, thereby improving product availability and catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Furthermore, the Riyadh facility is strategically positioned to optimize distribution efficiency, allowing The Naqi Water Co. to strengthen its presence across retail, home-delivery, and institutional channels. This development not only enhances the company's competitive positioning but also contributes to overall market growth by improving supply chain resilience, reducing delivery lead times, and supporting the expanding consumption of bottled water across the country.

Market Analysis by Type and Packaging Material

By type of water, still bottled water continues to dominate the Saudi Arabia market, accounting for approximately 90% of the total share. This strong preference is primarily driven by its affordability, widespread availability, and suitability for everyday consumption across households, workplaces, and public settings. Unlike flavored or functional variants, still water is widely preferred for routine and bulk usage, particularly in a climate that demands consistent hydration. Moreover, its standardized taste and accessibility across various price points further reinforce its leadership. Consequently, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on expanding production capacity and strengthening distribution networks to effectively meet sustained and large-scale consumer demand.

By packaging material, rigid plastic leads the Saudi Arabia bottled water market, capturing around 70% of the total share. This dominance is largely attributed to its lightweight structure, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making it highly suitable for mass production and efficient distribution. Materials such as PET bottles and thin-wall plastic containers are extensively used due to their practicality and scalability. Furthermore, rigid plastic packaging supports a diverse range of pack sizes, from small single-use bottles to large bulk containers, catering to varying consumer needs. As a result, manufacturers continue to rely heavily on this format to optimize logistics, maintain affordability, and ensure widespread product availability.

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Significant Bottled Water Companies in Saudi Arabia

Key companies contributing to competition and market expansion include:

Tania Bottled Water Co Ltd.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co.

The Naqi Water Co.

Health Water Bottling Co.

Pure Beverages Industry Co.

Berain Water

Al Manhal Water Factory

Aloyoun Water Factory Inc.

Al Ain Mineral Water Co.

AlJanoub Water Co.

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Scope

By Type of Water: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water

By Sub Types: Purified (Desalinated, Atmospheric Generated), Mineral, Others (Spring, Alkaline, etc.)

By Packaging Material: Flexible Packaging ( Aluminium, Pouches), Glass, Rigid Plastic (PET Bottles, Thin Wall Containers, Others)

By Price Category: Budget, Economy, Premium

By Pack Size: 100 ml, 125 ml, 200 ml, 250 ml, 330 ml, 370 ml, 450 ml, 500 ml, 591 ml, 750 ml, 1,000 ml, 1,500 ml, 4,000 ml, 5,000 ml, Others

By Sales Channel: On Trade (Restaurants, Hotels, Cafes, Others), Off Trade (Grocery Retailers (Convenience Retail, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Small Local Grocer), Non-Grocery Retailers (General Merchandise Stores, Health and Beauty Specialists), Vending, E-commerce)

By Region: East, West, South, Central

Browse More Reports on Bottled Water

UAE Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in UAE was valued at USD 3.57 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 3.6 Billion in 2026. The market size is expected to grow to USD 6.12 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 8% during 2026-32.

GCC Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in GCC was valued at USD 6.11 billion in 2025 and is estimated at USD 6.83 Billion in 2026. The market size is expected to grow to USD 12.23 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 10.42% during 2026-32.

Vietnam Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in Vietnam was estimated at USD 325 million in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 440 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 4.42% during 2026-32.

US Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in US was estimated at USD 36.55 billion in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 41.2 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.73% during 2026-32.

UK Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in UK was estimated at USD 4.39 billion in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 4.88 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1.52% during 2026-32.

Turkey Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in Turkey was estimated at USD 2.57 billion in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 3.98 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projeced to register a CAGR of around 6.45% during 2026-32.

Thailand Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in Thailand was estimated at USD 2.21 billion in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 2.63 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 2.52% during 2026-32.

Netherlands Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in Netherlands was estimated at USD 695 million in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 745 million by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 1% during 2026-32.

Philippines Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in Philippines was estimated at USD 1.46 billion in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 2.21 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 6.1% during 2026-32.

Spain Bottled Water Market: The Bottled water market size in Spain was estimated at USD 4.12 billion in 2025. The market size is expected to grow to USD 5.12 billion by 2032. Also, the market is projected to register a CAGR of around 3.15% during 2026-32.

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