Satellite Propellant Tanks Market worth $1.27 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the satellite propellant tanks market is expected to grow from USD 0.73 billion in 2026 to USD 1.27 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.6%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Satellite Propellant Tanks Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Satellite Propellant Tanks Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2032

2026–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.73 billion

USD 0.73 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.27 billion

USD 1.27 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 9.6%

Satellite Propellant Tanks Market Trends & Insights:

The satellite propellant tanks market is driven by the increasing complexity of satellite missions, including greater maneuverability, multi-orbit operations, and precise station-keeping needs. As satellites are expected to make more in-orbit adjustments and operate in congested environments, the demand for reliable and high-performance propellant tank systems grows. This encourages manufacturers to develop tanks that support efficient fuel use, long-term storage, and consistent propulsion performance.

By Capacity, the 5-50 L segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 10.6% between 2026 and 2032.

By Architecture, High-pressure vessels are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

By Region, North America is estimated to account for a 81.2% revenue share in 2026.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=195002624

The satellite propellant tanks market is fueled by increasing reliance on space assets for defense, navigation, communications, and disaster response. There is also a heightened geopolitical focus on space security, as governments seek better visibility of activities in orbit. This is driving steady demand, mainly led by the defense and government sectors.

LEO is expected to be the largest satellite orbit segment during the forecast period.

The LEO segment is expected to dominate the satellite propellant tanks market during the forecast period due to the rapid expansion of commercial satellite constellations and Earth observation missions. Many communication, navigation, and remote sensing satellites are increasingly launched into LEO because of lower launch costs and decreased signal latency. Additionally, large satellite constellations require numerous satellites that need propulsion for orbit maintenance, collision avoidance, and deorbiting at the end of their operational life.

High-pressure vessels are expected to be the fastest-growing architecture during the forecast period.

The high-pressure vessels segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. Modern satellites increasingly utilize pressurized propellant storage systems to enhance propulsion reliability and overall system efficiency. These vessels are commonly employed in pressure-fed propulsion systems and for gas storage, such as helium, which pressurizes liquid propellant tanks. Another driver of this growth is the shift toward lightweight composite pressure vessels and advanced manufacturing techniques. These designs help reduce weight while maintaining necessary strength. This is particularly crucial for small satellite platforms, where propulsion systems must be compact and efficient.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=195002624

Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing satellite propellant tanks industry during the forecast period. One of the main reasons is increased investment in national space programs and the growth of commercial space activities in the region. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are launching more satellites for communication, navigation, Earth observation, and defense purposes. At the same time, many private space companies and small satellite manufacturers are emerging across the region. Due to this, the demand for satellite propulsion components, including propellant tanks used in these spacecraft systems, is also rising.

MT Aerospace AG, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, ArianeGroup, and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. are the key players in the satellite propellant tanks companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=195002624

Browse Adjacent Market: Aerospace and Defence Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Aerospace and Defence Reports:

Large Caliber Ammunition Market by Artillery (130 MM, 155 MM), Tank (105 MM, 120 MM, 125 MM), Mortar (60 MM, 81 MM, 120 MM), Naval (57 MM, 76 MM, 127 MM), Rocket (70 MM, 122 MM), End User, Guidance, Component - Global Forecast to 2031

Air Traffic Management Market by Operation (ATS, ATFM, ASM, AIM), Technology (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation Systems), Solution (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment (New, Upgrade), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/satellite-propellant-tanks-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/satellite-propellant-tanks.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg