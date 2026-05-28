Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market worth $66.33 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Remote Patient Monitoring Market is projected to grow from about USD 36.29 billion in 2026 to USD 66.33 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Browse 354 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 396 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 36.29 billion

USD 36.29 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 66.33 billion

USD 66.33 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 12.8%

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Trends & Insights:

By component, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8%.

By indication, the cardiology segment accounted for the largest share of the global RPM market in 2024.

By end user, the patients segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4%.

North America accounted for a 53.3% share of the global RPM market in 2025.

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The rising wearable health technologies to achieve better overall health. The devices allow constant checking and give personal insights for improvement in physical and mental health. Wearable devices that track health are becoming increasingly important for care and research. These options include virtual supervision and home-based behavioral health services, which make remote patient monitoring easier for more people. CMS-approved hospital-at-home programs are in use in 345 hospitals across 137 health systems. It shows how remote patient monitoring is expanding and improving care delivery.

The regulatory landscape for remote patient monitoring (RPM) is evolving rapidly as governments and healthcare agencies increasingly support digital health adoption, connected care, and AI-enabled monitoring technologies. Regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are introducing updated frameworks for software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD), wearable health devices, telehealth platforms, and AI-based clinical decision support systems.

The device segment holds the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market by component in 2025.

Based on component, the remote patient monitoring market has been segmented into devices, software, and services. In 2025, the device segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the remote patient monitoring market. Some of the key growth factors for the segment are increased adoption of wearable devices for continuous health monitoring, advances in sensor technology enabling accurate data collection, and the growing demand for personalized healthcare solutions. The Hungarian government's Remote Health Monitoring Program for the elderly, funded by the EU's Recovery and Resilience Facility with EUR 229 million, aims to improve healthcare for people aged 65 and older by providing remote health surveillance services. This program involves the supply of wearable sensory devices to more than 1.5 million seniors for 24-hour monitoring plus emergency medical service via GSM-based personal emergency calls. The expansion of the project and reliance on wearable devices can spur the growth of remote patient monitoring technology by showcasing large-scale applications, thereby further increasing demand for such devices in healthcare.

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Patient segments register the fastest growth in the remote patient monitoring market by end user.

Patients are expected to be the fastest-growing end-user segment in the remote patient monitoring (RPM) market, driven by increasing adoption of home-based healthcare, wearable monitoring devices, and mobile health applications. Growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing preference for continuous at-home monitoring are encouraging patients to adopt connected health solutions for real-time health tracking and disease management. Companies such as Dexcom, Omron Healthcare, Fitbit, and Apple are increasingly introducing consumer-focused health-monitoring solutions that integrate AI-driven analytics and smartphone connectivity.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The remote patient monitoring market (RPM) is segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include an increase in disposable incomes. Governments in the region are taking initiatives to boost manufacturing devices. For example, the Indian government is designing a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for wearable and hearable devices with the ambition of promoting local manufacturing to the extent of capturing 25% of the global market. The growing burden of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases across emerging economies is encouraging companies to expand connected remote monitoring and home healthcare solutions. For example, in July 2025, Omron Healthcare announced expansion plans for home blood pressure monitoring solutions in India, including the development of its first manufacturing facility in Chennai to strengthen access to connected hypertension monitoring devices and wearable ECG technologies. These developments highlight the strong growth potential of the Asia Pacific remote patient monitoring market, driven by expanding digital healthcare infrastructure, rising adoption of wearable monitoring technologies, and increasing government and private sector investments in connected healthcare solutions across the region.

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Top Companies in Remote Patient Monitoring Market:

The Top Companies in Remote Patient Monitoring Market include GE HealthCare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Abbott (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Biotronik (Germany), Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Japan), Teladoc (US), and others.

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