Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants Market worth $1.30 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants Market by Coolant Type (Water-Glycol Mixture, Dielectric Fluids, Refrigerants), Cooling Technology (Single-phase, Two-phase), Data Center Type (Hyperscale, Colocation, Enterprises), and Region - Global Forecast to 2032", The global data center direct-to-chip coolants market is projected to grow from USD 0.18 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 1.30 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.6% during the forecast period.

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Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2032

2026 Market Size: USD 0.18 billion

2032 Projected Market Size: USD 1.30 billion

CAGR (2026-2032): 38.6%

Data Center Direct-to-Chip Coolants Market Trends & Insights:

The global data center direct-to-chip coolants market is also being driven by the increasing pressure to enhance rack-level power density without expanding physical infrastructure. Data center operators need to achieve higher computing output from their existing facilities because they are using high-wattage processors and server setups that create intense heat production. The current cooling methods have lost their effectiveness because they cannot support additional system capacity, while direct-to-chip coolant methods, which control heat at its origin, have become more popular. Operators need to maintain optimal thermal conditions because real-time applications like AI inference, financial transactions, and streaming services require them to reduce latency while increasing processing speed. Direct to chip cooling provides temperature control, which prevents thermal throttling and helps maintain processing efficiency throughout the entire process. The increasing need for scalable infrastructure solutions has led to investments in cooling technologies, which will enable future hardware development, making direct-to-chip cooling the preferred solution for developing next-generation data centers.

By region, North America is projected to register the highest CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period.

By cooling technology, the single-phase segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period.

By data center type, the hyperscale data centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 37.5% during the forecast period.

By coolant type, the dielectric fluids is projected to register the highest CAGR of 35.7% during the forecast period.

Shell plc, The Chemours Company, and Castrol Limited were identified as some of the leading players in the data center direct-to-chip coolants market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

InnoChill, Perstorp, and Old-World Industries, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs by identifying niche gaps early and delivering solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

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The data center direct-to-chip coolants market is currently experiencing consistent growth, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructures. As next-generation processors and graphics processing units (GPUs) generate significantly higher levels of heat, traditional air-cooling methods are increasingly inadequate, leading to a rising demand for advanced liquid cooling solutions that can maintain optimal thermal conditions. Direct-to-chip coolants are being more widely adopted for their ability to enhance energy efficiency, accommodate higher rack densities, reduce operational costs, and improve overall system reliability. Additionally, increasing emphasis on sustainability and carbon reduction encourages the selection of energy-efficient cooling strategies, effectively reducing power usage effectiveness (PUE) and minimizing water consumption. Ongoing advancements in single-phase, two-phase, and dielectric coolant technologies, along with retrofitting efforts in older facilities, further contribute to the momentum of this market segment.

By cooling technology, the single-phase segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value.

In the forecast period, by cooling technology, the single-phase segment is projected to take up the largest share of the data center direct-to-chip (D2C) coolants market by value. The preference for single-phase cooling technologies is primarily driven by their straightforward system architecture, which results in lower deployment costs and facilitates easier integration into existing data center infrastructures compared to two-phase systems. In single-phase direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling, the coolant remains liquid throughout the thermal management cycle, ensuring consistent heat transfer, reducing operational complexities, and enhancing reliability, particularly in hyperscale and enterprise data centers. The accelerating demands of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads are increasing rack power densities, prompting a broader adoption of liquid cooling solutions capable of supporting 60 to 120 kW per rack, or more. Single-phase systems are favored for their effective balance of thermal performance, scalability, and cost efficiency while simplifying maintenance and fluid management. Their compatibility with water-glycol mixtures, engineered fluids, and commercially available coolants further supports their implementation in both new data center projects and retrofit initiatives aimed at modernization with minimal downtime.

By coolant type, the water-glycol mixture segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the data center direct-to-chip coolants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The water-glycol mixture segment is projected to hold the biggest share of the data center direct-to-chip (D2C) coolants market, value-wise, throughout the forecast period. This segment is advancing primarily due to the widespread implementation of single-phase liquid cooling systems across hyperscale data centers, colocation facilities, enterprise infrastructures, and AI-driven computing environments. Water-glycol mixtures, favored for their enhanced thermal management, operational stability, corrosion protection, and cost efficiency, are particularly suitable for high-density computing applications. Formulations based on ethylene glycol and propylene glycol are preferred in direct-to-chip cooling architectures due to their compatibility with cold plates, coolant distribution units (CDUs), pumps, and facility water loops, facilitating efficient heat removal from high-performance CPUs and GPUs while maintaining stable fluid properties under varying temperatures. Moreover, these coolants offer protection against freezing, suppress microbial growth, and reduce electrochemical corrosion, thereby enhancing the reliability of cooling systems and extending equipment lifespan, which significantly contributes to their large-scale adoption.

By Data Center Type, the Hyperscale Data Center segment is estimated to be the largest growing in the data center direct-to-chip coolants market, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The hyperscale data center segment is estimated to make up the biggest share of growth in the data center direct-to-chip (D2C) coolants market, by value, over the forecast period. The rapid growth of hyperscale facilities by prominent cloud providers, AI infrastructure developers, and internet companies is significantly driving the demand for advanced liquid cooling solutions capable of managing extremely high thermal loads. Hyperscale data centers are increasingly adopting direct-to-chip cooling technologies to accommodate high-density computing configurations associated with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), high-performance computing (HPC), and extensive cloud workloads. The rising implementation of AI accelerators and next-generation graphics processing units (GPUs) is elevating rack power densities at a pace that traditional air-cooling systems cannot sufficiently address. Consequently, hyperscale operators are investing heavily in direct liquid cooling infrastructure, utilizing water-glycol mixtures, engineered fluids, and dielectric coolants to enhance heat transfer efficiency and maintain optimal server performance. Direct-to-chip cooling solutions enable hyperscale facilities to operate rack densities exceedingly approximately 60-120 kW, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption and improving power usage effectiveness (PUE).

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North America is projected to account for the largest market share in terms of value.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the data center direct-to-chip (D2C) coolants market, by value, through the forecast period. The growth of this region can be largely attributed to the significant presence of hyperscale cloud providers, ongoing investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure, and the rapid adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) tools across the United States and Canada. North America hosts some of the largest data center operators, including major cloud and internet companies that are expanding their AI-enhanced campuses, which increasingly require advanced liquid cooling solutions to meet evolving demands. The rising utilization of AI accelerators, generative AI applications, and dense GPU cluster configurations is driving the need for direct-to-chip cooling systems and specialized coolants throughout the region, as traditional air-cooling methods become inadequate with rack power densities surpassing approximately 60–100 kW. This has prompted many operators to adopt liquid cooling designs that commonly employ water-glycol mixtures, engineered fluids, and dielectric coolants for improved heat management. Furthermore, the concentration of hyperscale and colocation data centers in states such as Virginia, Texas, California, and Arizona continues to enhance market growth year after year.

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Shell plc (UK), The Chemours Company (US), Castrol Limited (UK), Inventec Performance Chemicals (France), and Valvoline Global Operations (US).

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