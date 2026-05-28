Piezoelectric Ceramics Market worth $2.10 billion in 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Piezoelectric Ceramics Market by Type (Barium Titanate, Potassium Niobate, Lead Zirconate Titanate), End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial & Manufacturing, Automotive, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', the piezoelectric ceramics market size is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion in 2031 from USD 1.64 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2026 to 2031.

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Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 1.64 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: 2.10 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.1%

Piezoelectric Ceramics Market Trends & Insights:

The global piezoelectric ceramics market is seeing regional growth, driven by expanding end-use industries and technological advancements. North America is experiencing strong demand, fueled by increased investments in defense, aerospace, medical devices, and industrial automation. Europe is supported by rising adoption of EVs, industrial automation systems, and sustainable electronic technologies. Asia Pacific remains the largest and fastest-growing market, driven by large-scale electronics manufacturing, semiconductor production, EV expansion, 5G infrastructure development, and growing defense modernization activities across China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Meanwhile, South America and the Middle East & Africa are seeing gradual growth, supported by industrialization, healthcare expansion, infrastructure development, and increasing adoption of advanced sensing and automation technologies.

The Asia Pacific piezoelectric ceramics market accounted for a 39% revenue share in 2025.

By type, the lead zirconater titanate segment accounted for a 46% revenue share in 2025.

By end-use industry, the industrial & manufacturing segment is accounted for a 38% share in 2025.

TDK Corporation, Murata, and Kyocera were identified as some of the star players in the piezoelectric ceramics market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Piezo Direct, PZT Electronic, and EBL Products, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

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The growth of the piezoelectric ceramics market is being propelled by a combination of technological, demographic, and regional factors. Rapid expansion of the consumer electronics sector, rising global defense budgets and modernization programs, and rising demand from the medical industry are driving consistent demand for piezoelectric ceramics.

Lead zirconate titanate is expected to have the largest share by value in the piezoelectric ceramics market during the forecast period.

Lead zirconate titanate (PZT) is, in practice, the most commercially dominant and widely used piezoelectric ceramic material in the global piezoelectric ceramics market, largely because of its electromechanical properties, including the piezoelectric coefficients and dielectric performance. It provides high sensitivity, fast response time, strong electromechanical coupling, and stable performance across a wide range of applications and operating conditions. Due to these favorable properties, it has become the industry-standard material for piezoelectric sensors, actuators, transducers, ultrasonic devices, acoustic systems, and precision motion applications. It is widely used in defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial and manufacturing applications.

The defense end-use industry type is expected to be the fastest growing in terms of value during the forecast period.

The defense segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use market for piezoelectric ceramics. Growing defense budgets, military modernization programs, and the adoption of advanced sensing and acoustic technologies are driving the piezoelectric ceramics market in the defense industry. Piezoelectric ceramics are used in sonar systems, underwater acoustics, aerospace sensing, missile guidance systems, smart munitions, vibration monitoring, and military communication technologies, largely due to their high sensitivity, durability, and reliable performance even in harsh operating environments. In addition, rising investments in hypersonic weapons, unmanned systems, naval defense platforms, and next-generation surveillance technologies across the U.S., China, India, and Europe are further increasing demand for high-performance piezoelectric ceramic components in defense applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share by value during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific industrial & manufacturing, consumer electronics, automotive, and defense end-use segments serve as primary markets that enable the use of piezoelectric ceramics across diverse applications. The industrial base spans chemicals, oil and gas, manufacturing, mining, power generation, and pharmaceuticals, driving market demand. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are driving demand for piezoelectric ceramics through expanding electronics manufacturing, semiconductor, and automotive industries, among others. India and China have strong government support for EVs, telecommunications infrastructure, and advanced defense systems, all of which utilize piezoelectric sensors, actuators, transducers, and acoustic components. Additionally, ongoing investments in naval modernization, aerospace technologies, sonar systems, and drone development are increasing demand for advanced piezoelectric ceramics in military applications.

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Key Players

Prominent companies include KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), CTS Corporation (US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. (Germany), APC International, Ltd. (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Piezo Technologies (US), and Tayca Corporation (Japan), among others.

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