Sarcoidosis Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2023-2032), Asserts DelveInsight | Key Players - Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Xentria, aTyr Pharma, Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Novartis, Kinevant Sciences

DelveInsight's analysts estimate that the sarcoidosis market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased prevalence and the expected launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Sarcoidosis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, sarcoidosis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Sarcoidosis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the sarcoidosis market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US accounts for the highest number of population among the number of patients diagnosed with sarcoidosis among 7MM countries

Leading sarcoidosis companies such as Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Xentria, Inc., aTyr Pharma, Inc., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis, Kinevant Sciences GmbH, and others are developing novel sarcoidosis drugs that can be available in the sarcoidosis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel sarcoidosis drugs that can be available in the sarcoidosis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for sarcoidosis treatment include Abrocitinib, Inhaled Treprostinil, XTMAB-16, Efzofitimod, CMK389, Namilumab, and others.

Sarcoidosis Overview

Sarcoidosis, an enigmatic systemic condition, is characterized by the formation of immune granulomas in various organs, primarily affecting the lungs and the lymphatic system. Despite its prevalence, the root cause of sarcoidosis remains unidentified, making diagnosis challenging and often delayed due to its wide array of non-specific, unusual, or misleading initial presentations. The clinical expression of sarcoidosis is influenced by various epidemiological and socioeconomic factors. Notably, elderly-onset sarcoidosis is more prevalent in women and often accompanied by a notable decline in overall health and extrapulmonary manifestations, particularly uveitis. The most prevalent diagnostic indicators include bilateral intrathoracic hilar lymphadenopathy or diffuse micronodular pulmonary infiltration observed on chest radiographs, often complemented by a distinctive lymphatic distribution or the characteristic "galaxy sign" on CT scans. Additionally, the disease can manifest in various extra-pulmonary locations, such as the eyes and skin. In cases where less typical clinical or radiological manifestations are predominant, the concurrent presence of these diagnostic signs significantly bolsters diagnostic confidence.

Sarcoidosis Epidemiology Segmentation

The sarcoidosis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current sarcoidosis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The sarcoidosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Sarcoidosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Sarcoidosis Gender-specific Cases

Sarcoidosis Age-specific Cases

Sarcoidosis Treatment Market

Managing sarcoidosis hinges on two crucial points. Firstly, sarcoidosis often shows spontaneous regression without causing permanent organ damage. Secondly, glucocorticoid use, the primary treatment approach, is linked to severe side effects. Hence, treatment is warranted when symptoms become disabling or when granulomatous inflammation relentlessly progresses, risking life or organ health. The conventional approach to managing patients with significant symptomatic or progressive stage II or III disease, or serious extrapulmonary disease, continues to rely on corticosteroids, according to expert consensus and common clinical practice. There is currently no universally accepted protocol or algorithm for oral corticosteroid therapy. An international consensus statement suggests initiating treatment with prednisone (or its equivalent) at a daily dose of 20 to 40 mg for a duration of four to six weeks.

In cases of stable or improved patient conditions, a slow taper to 5-10 mg per day is advised. If there's no clinical response to steroid therapy after three months, longer courses are unlikely to be effective. Treatment should be continued for a minimum of 12 months before considering tapering. Second- and third-line therapies for pulmonary sarcoidosis, such as methotrexate, azathioprine, leflunomide, biologic agents, and corticotropin gel, are reserved for patients with corticosteroid-resistant disease, intolerable side effects, or those who opt for alternatives to corticosteroids.

Key Sarcoidosis Therapies and Companies

Abrocitinib: Pfizer

Inhaled Treprostinil: United Therapeutics

XTMAB-16: Xentria, Inc.

Efzofitimod: aTyr Pharma, Inc./Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

CMK389: Novartis

Namilumab: Kinevant Sciences GmbH

Sarcoidosis Market Dynamics

Sarcoidosis market dynamics are characterized by a complex interplay of factors that impact the diagnosis, treatment, and research surrounding this rare inflammatory disease. Sarcoidosis is a relatively uncommon condition, and its prevalence varies across different regions, making it challenging for pharmaceutical companies to invest heavily in research and drug development. However, increased awareness, advances in diagnostic techniques, and a growing understanding of the disease's immunological basis have led to a more dynamic landscape. This, in turn, has fostered a sense of optimism for patients and healthcare providers alike.

Moreover, the development of targeted therapies and the potential for personalized medicine in sarcoidosis treatment are areas of growing interest, promising a more tailored and effective approach to managing this condition. Still, market dynamics in the sarcoidosis arena are heavily influenced by the rarity of the disease, making collaboration among stakeholders, including patient advocacy groups, essential to advancing research and improving patient outcomes.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the sarcoidosis market. First and foremost is the disease's rarity, which hampers large-scale investments in research and drug development by pharmaceutical companies. The limited patient pool makes it economically challenging to justify substantial R&D expenditures, potentially slowing down the development of new treatments.

Additionally, the diverse and often unpredictable nature of sarcoidosis, with varying symptoms and disease courses among individuals, poses a substantial challenge in clinical trials and treatment development. This heterogeneity necessitates the identification of specific biomarkers and the development of personalized treatment strategies, which can be time-consuming and costly. Moreover, the lack of awareness and understanding of sarcoidosis among healthcare professionals can lead to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, further complicating patient care. This lack of awareness also affects funding for research and support from public health initiatives.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Sarcoidosis Companies Pfizer, United Therapeutics, Xentria, Inc., aTyr Pharma, Inc., Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Novartis, Kinevant Sciences GmbH, and others Key Sarcoidosis Therapies Abrocitinib, Inhaled Treprostinil, XTMAB-16, Efzofitimod, CMK389, Namilumab, and others

Scope of the Sarcoidosis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Sarcoidosis current marketed and emerging therapies

Sarcoidosis current marketed and emerging therapies Sarcoidosis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Sarcoidosis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Sarcoidosis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sarcoidosis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Sarcoidosis Market Key Insights 2. Sarcoidosis Market Report Introduction 3. Sarcoidosis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Sarcoidosis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Sarcoidosis Treatment and Management 7. Sarcoidosis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Sarcoidosis Marketed Drugs 10. Sarcoidosis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Sarcoidosis Market Analysis 12. Sarcoidosis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

