Sapiens Life Platform Selected by a Leading U.S. Insurer

Sapiens' solutions accelerate insurer's seamless, data-driven digital transformation

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that a major U.S. multi-line insurer has expanded its partnership with Sapiens by selecting Sapiens Insurance Platform for Life & Annuities, which includes Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Annuities, Sapiens DataSuite, and Sapiens Cloud Services.

The insurer's life business has been supported by Sapiens UnderwritingPro for nearly a decade, and the implementation of Sapiens Insurance Platform will further accelerate their digital transformation. With CoreSuite's robust, high-performing APIs, the insurer will seamlessly integrate with its new internal digital layer, enabling a more efficient and autonomous customer acquisition process. This engagement marks one of Sapiens' fastest CoreSuite implementations, reinforcing the insurer's commitment to modernization.

By selecting Sapiens, the insurer gains a highly configurable solution that enhances product agility, streamlines operations, and empowers them to respond swiftly to evolving market demands. The seamless integration of Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Annuities, Sapiens DataSuite, and Sapiens Cloud Services will provide the insurer with powerful, actionable data-driven insights into both agent and customer behavior, laying the groundwork for predictive analytics and improved business retention strategies.

"Sapiens' longstanding relationship with this valued client demonstrates the trust and confidence we have built over the years," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens President and CEO. "By leveraging Sapiens' end-to-end, digital insurance platform, they can achieve full autonomy in managing their operation, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering a superior experience for their agents and customers."

Sapiens Insurance Platform is an AI-based, open, integrated platform that accelerates adoption, delivers sustained value, and empowers insurers to grow, modernize, and optimize for the full end-to-end insurance value chain.

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life & Annuities is a comprehensive, configurable and unified underwriting, policy, billing, and claims software to accelerate insurance transformation across all Life & Annuities business lines.

Sapiens DataSuite is a data management solution that empowers insurers to produce actionable insights and maximize the value of their data resulting in smarter decision making. DataSuite is a modular, highly innovative, business intelligence solution designed specifically for insurance markets.

Sapiens Cloud Services support business growth with elastic scaling and a holistic offering of value-added cloud services that provides all operations and application management services under one roof.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our SaaS-based Solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

For more information visit https://sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn

