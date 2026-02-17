Sapiens' Life Software Solutions Named "Luminary" by Celent and Win Multiple XCelent Awards in North America and EMEA

Sapiens' integrated AI and advanced tools, which simplify complex processes and streamline operations, were recognized eight times by Celent

LONDON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Sapiens) today announces that it has been awarded "Luminary" and "Technology Standout" status by Celent for its CoreSuite products, CoreSuite for Life & Pensions and CoreSuite for Life & Annuities, in the Celent 2025 Policy Administration System: Life Insurance reports for EMEA, North America, and APAC. "Luminary" is a designation Celent reserves for capability-rich solutions that demonstrate a leading market presence.

Reflecting Sapiens' ability to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade capabilities across diverse regulatory environments, product structures, and distribution models, Sapiens CoreSuite offerings received eight recognitions from Celent:

XCelent award for Breadth of Functionality – North America and EMEA

– North America and EMEA XCelent award for Advanced Technology – North America and EMEA

– North America and EMEA Luminary status – North America (individual and group/voluntary) and EMEA

– North America (individual and group/voluntary) and EMEA Technology Standout – APAC

"With this recognition of our outstanding CoreSuite products, it is clear that Sapiens is breaking barriers in insurance technology and is seen as the global market leader," said Mike Ettling, Interim CEO and Executive Chairman of the Board at Sapiens.

"With our agile, intelligent software, accelerated strategy, and bold innovation, Sapiens will continue helping our customers achieve value and reach their desired business outcomes."

"Sapiens offers a broad platform supporting insurers across illustrations through claims, including in-force illustrations," said Tom Scales, Principal Analyst, Celent. "In our recent illustrations report, the solution was recognized as a 'Luminary,' reflecting the strength of that component. Overall, CoreSuite is a system insurers may wish to consider as part of their evaluation process, particularly those operating in multi-language and multi-currency environments."

Sapiens CoreSuite for Life, Pensions & Annuities is a powerful, end-to-end, SaaS solution built to streamline the full lifecycle of individual and group life, health, wealth, pension and annuity products. With a 360-degree customer view, embedded digital capabilities, advanced analytics, and seamless API integration, CoreSuite drives smarter decisions and faster execution.

It's highly configurable and provides full support throughout the entire policy lifecycle to support multiple lines of business and jurisdictions, offering multi-currency, multi-language, and compliance features. Its open architecture accelerates product launches, boosts efficiency, and is purpose-built for agility and scale, empowering insurers to stay ahead of evolving customer needs and regulatory demands.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is a global leader in intelligent SaaS-based software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. Our solutions help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with our innovative offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success.

