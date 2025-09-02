SAP Expands Full-Stack Sovereign Cloud Capabilities with On-Site Deployment Model

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced today that its SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site solution, a key expansion of its sovereign cloud portfolio, is available globally. The On-Site model gives customers the ability to host SAP's managed cloud infrastructure, which is built on open-source technology, within their own facilities. The model provides the ultimate level of physical control and data residency, addressing the growing global demand for digital sovereignty without sacrificing the innovation and efficiency of the cloud.

The global rollout of the On-Site model reflects SAP's commitment to providing flexible sovereignty models that meet the diverse regulatory and operational needs of governments, enterprises, and regulated sectors. Customers can now choose from a range of deployment options that align with their sovereignty requirements, including SAP-hosted, customer-site, and hyperscaler-based models.

"Organizations around the world are seeking greater control over their digital environments," said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, Customer Services & Delivery. "With Sovereign Cloud On-Site, SAP empowers customers to define their own sovereignty boundaries while leveraging our global infrastructure expertise and partnerships."

SAP's Sovereign Cloud initiative is designed as a full-stack framework that enables secure, compliant, and self-determined digital operations. Rather than relying on a single infrastructure model, SAP offers a spectrum of deployment choices so customers can operate securely, autonomously, and in full compliance with local regulations.

"We see a rapidly growing demand from our customers. In today's data-driven world, sovereign cloud solutions are no longer optional, they are essential to safeguard sensitive information and maintain full control," said Stephen Glynn, Partner, Deloitte. "SAP's broad sovereign cloud portfolio gives governments and regulated industries the flexibility and assurance they need to modernize, accelerating their digital transformation journey."

The SAP Sovereign Cloud offering is anchored in four core capabilities:

Data Sovereignty – Customers retain ownership and control of sensitive data, in full compliance with local regulations

– Customers retain ownership and control of sensitive data, in full compliance with local regulations Operational Sovereignty – Customers manage their environments with SAP resources, with full transparency and oversight

– Customers manage their environments with SAP resources, with full transparency and oversight Technical Sovereignty – Customers can run SAP workloads on the deployment option that best meets their needs

– Customers can run SAP workloads on the deployment option that best meets their needs Legal Sovereignty – Customers benefit from an offering that aligns with a variety of regional legal frameworks and complies with public-sector and regulated industry standards of accountability

"With SAP Sovereign Cloud On-Site, we are redefining what sovereignty means for our customers," said Martin Merz, President SAP Sovereign Cloud. "By placing SAP-managed infrastructure directly within customers' own facilities, we offer unmatched control, compliance, and operational assurance without compromising innovation."

With SAP Sovereign Cloud, customers not only gain infrastructure control but also unlock the full potential of cloud solutions from SAP. The offering enables organizations to run their SAP Business Suite in sovereign environments while benefiting from continuous innovation cycles, including SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) and embedded SAP Business AI capabilities. This helps ensure that customers can innovate more securely and locally without compromising on the pace or depth of transformation.

Toll Group extends sovereign innovation across its business to drive real outcomes for the Australian Defence Force

Toll Group is one of the world's leading transport, logistics, and supply chain companies, and a top 20 contractor to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Using SAP Sovereign Cloud Capabilities, Toll 4PL Supply Market Place was developed to streamline Defence's procurement of low risk, commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) products through an extensive supplier network and e-commerce platform. Through its 4PL model, Toll provides an efficient, customer compliant and user-friendly solution to procure Commonwealth commodities. The solution uses SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Business Network, and SAP Commerce Cloud to securely bring together cataloguing, purchasing, and vendor management in a central portal, ensuring a secure, sovereign process for ADF members to simply get the supplies they need.

"Being trusted by government and highly regulated customers like the Australian Defence Force requires the very highest levels of performance, value, and – most important – security," said Perry Singh, President of Government and Defence, Toll Group. "By extending SAP Sovereign Cloud Capabilities across our IT ecosystem, we're able to accelerate security assessments and compliance, provide heightened cybersecurity capabilities, and provide the confidence to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape."

