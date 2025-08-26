SAP Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events in Q3 2025

WALLDORF, Germany, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced the participation of its executives at the following event. This events will be webcast, and the replays will be made available shortly after the event on the SAP Investor Relations website: https://www.sap.com/investors/en/calendar.html

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, San Francisco, Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 5:50 pm – 6:25 pm CEST / 4:50 pm – 5:25 pm BST / 11:50 am – 12:25 pm EDT / 8:50 am – 9:25 am PDT.

Jefferies Structural Winners Series, virtual, Dominik Asam, CFO and member of the SAP Executive Board will hold a Fireside Chat at the event on Tuesday, September 16, 2025 5:00 pm – 5:45 pm CEST / 4:00 pm – 4:45 pm BST / 11:00 am – 11:45 am EDT / 8:00 am – 8:45 am PDT.

