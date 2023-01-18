SANY Reports Record High Overseas Sales to Cap Off Hugely Successful 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group, ("SANY"), a globally leading enterprise of the high-end equipment manufacturing industry, has announced record high overseas operating performance figures for 2022. In the first three quarters of the year, SANY Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of the group, headquartered in Changsha, Hunan, saw international sales revenue of 25.88 billion yuan, a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 43.7%. 12 overseas markets saw particularly notable growth, it capped off a hugely successful 2022 for SANY, with its other significant achievements listed below.

The cumulative export value of SANY Heavy Equipment reached 1.77 billion yuan, a YoY growth of 99%. Among them, SANY excavators' overseas sales revenue was 12.13 billion yuan, a YoY growth of 62.8%, whose overseas market share exceeded 8%, achieving rapid growth of more than 60% in key markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, and Canada. For concrete machinery, SANY retained the spot for the world's number one manufacturer, while retaining dominance in other export industries such as piling machinery, large-tonnage lifting machinery, and port machinery.

On April 8th, Fortune released China's 50 Most Influential Business Leaders in 2022, and Liang Wengen, Chairman of SANY Group, was included on the list. Under the leadership of Liang, SANY has comprehensively promoted digitalization, electrification and globalization transformation, and had some excellent achievements: the operation performance hit a record high, which broke through a number of key technologies of intelligent manufacturing, accelerated the intelligent and unmanned development of series products, and comprehensively led the electrification transformation.

On November 30th, the sales of SANY Heavy Equipment Department broke through 10 billion yuan for the first time, smashing the annual target and became another department of the company to achieve 10 billion annual sales besides the pumping circuits, heavy machinery, heavy lifting and heavy energy departments. The data shows that since 2017, SANY Heavy Equipment's annual sales have increased by about 6 times in 5 years, demonstrating spectacular growth.

On October 11th, the World Economic Forum released the new list of global manufacturing lighthouse factories, and SANY Heavy Industry No. 18 Plant in Changsha industrial park was successfully selected, which is the second certified lighthouse factory in the global heavy industry after SANY Pile Machine Factory in Beijing. SANY is building 46 lighthouse factories around the world as of now, cementing the company's status as a "Lighthouse Enterprise" and driving forward efforts to position China's construction machinery industry as the world leader in lighthouse factories.

In 2022, SANY won a number of "market first and technology first" honors in the electrification industry, among which, SANY electric cranes sold more than 1,000 sets, with a market share of nearly 90%, retaining the No.1 spot throughout the country for 16 consecutive months. Also, SANY electric heavy trucks achieved the highest sales in its respective category and took the lead in entering the era of electrification 2.0. In addition, SANY electric mixer were sold more than 1,300 sets this year, winning half of the market share. Lastly, SANY also launched the world's first fully battery-powered telehandler crawler crane SCE800TB-EV, China's first electric mixer which entered the European market, and the iONTRON408P, China's first electric construction truck to gain access to the European market.

