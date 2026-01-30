SANY officially launches Dubai Regional Supply Center, marking a key Milestone in the optimization of the group's overseas logistics network

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group has officially commenced operations at its regional supply center (the "Center") in Dubai, UAE, following the successful arrival of the first shipment of core equipment on January 11. The Center will be providing integrated logistics coverage for 82 countries and regions across the Middle East and Africa, representing a significant milestone in SANY's global supply chain strategy and a key step in the reconfiguration of its overseas logistics network.

SANY Dubai Supply Center Officially Commences Operations and Shipments

The Center, whose construction began in September 2025, serves as a strategic hub within SANY's global supply chain infrastructure. Through an innovatively structured bonded business model, extensive on-site research, and systematic optimization of the tendering process, the project reached its core milestone—launching spare parts warehousing and shipments in December—in just four months, ensuring the center's on-time, high-quality delivery.

The supply center is deploying a digital warehouse management system and optimizing regional transport solutions for equipment, enabling continuous improvements in delivery efficiency, the overall logistics cost, and the establishment of scalable regional supply chain capabilities.

The Center will focus on two core priorities to strengthen SANY's logistics, service, and support operations.

It is designed for agile response and enhanced service reliability, and, by leveraging Dubai's strategic position as a global logistics hub and implementing a customer-proximate regional distribution model, the Center is expected to reduce overall parts delivery cycles by 35%, supporting improved service performance.

In the meantime, it also functions as a centralized dispatch and logistics coordination hub for main equipment. The Center consolidates regional demand planning and deepens collaboration with global logistics partners to further optimize transport and delivery processes. This model has already proven effective in early operations, delivering measurable gains in cost control, transit time consistency, and transport reliability.

"Looking ahead, the Dubai Regional Supply Center will serve as a key platform supporting SANY's international expansion and the continued enhancement of its overseas supply chain capabilities. Building on this foundation, SANY will continue to strengthen its global delivery and service capabilities, better supporting customers worldwide and enabling sustainable international growth," said Mr. Li Guofeng, Chairman of SANY Logistics.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873205/photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2770994/SANY_LOGO_Logo.jpg