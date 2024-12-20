Salute Appoints Clarence Philipneri as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salute, the leading provider of global data center lifecycle services, has appointed Clarence Philipneri as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 6, 2025. With this appointment, Salute reinforces its commitment to scaling operations and delivering AI-enabled solutions that redefine AI enabled mission-critical environments on a global scale.

Clarence Philipneri, Incoming Chief Financial Officer, Salute

Clarence's extensive background in financial strategy, mergers, and acquisitions aligns seamlessly with Salute's vision for growth. He brings a wealth of experience managing complex financial operations across multiple continents, having served as Global Head of Finance Operations and Americas Work Dynamics CFO at Jones Lang LaSalle and in various leadership roles at CBRE's Global Data Center Solutions. His expertise positions Salute to capitalize on emergent opportunities and deliver long-term value to clients and stakeholders alike.

"Clarence's understanding of financial strategy and investing in people and technology will drive significant value to our growth trajectory," said Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute. "As Salute continues to scale its operations to meet the vast demands of a growing data center market, his expertise in global financial operations, combined with a deep understanding of mergers and acquisitions, will be instrumental in driving our vision forward. This ensures Salute remains at the forefront of delivering AI-enabled lifecycle solutions that transform mission-critical environments."

Since its founding in 2013, Salute has established itself as a trusted leader in the data center industry, serving hyperscale, AI, and cloud operators, colocation, and enterprise clients across 102 markets. With over 1,500 professionals on staff, Salute continues to prioritize operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability, using emergent and advanced technologies to redefine the lifecycle of mission-critical data center services.

"Salute has established itself as a trusted leader in the data center industry through its focus on talent, innovation, and exceptional customer service," said Clarence Philipneri. "This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to contribute to Salute's mission of redefining data center services. I look forward to leveraging my experience to develop financial structures and strategies that will enable sustainable growth and transformational changes at a global scale."

Sanchack further emphasized Clarence's transformative potential: "Clarence's ability to drive strategic transformation during times of growth and investment strengthens our ability to meet the demands of an evolving market. This ensures Salute remains the global leader in delivering AI-enabled solutions that redefine operational excellence and quality assurance across the data center lifecycle."

About Salute

Salute is a leading provider of comprehensive and integrated lifecycle services for data centers. Set up in 2013, the company now operates from 12 global offices in over 102 markets worldwide and employs over 1500 people.

Headed up by Erich Sanchack as CEO, the company is solely focused on the data center sector. Its vision is to be a world leader in providing end-to-end services for owners, operators, investors and general contractors. Over the next two years, Salute will be undertaking an ambitious M&A programme.

For over a decade, Salute has been synonymous with developing talent from inside and outside the industry including the United States veteran community, providing the critical resources needed by the big name providers in the hyperscale and cloud markets, colocation, edge, enterprise, and specialist data centers such as cryptocurrency.

