Salute Launches Groundbreaking Direct-to-Chip (DTC) Liquid Cooling Operations Service for AI/HPC Data Centers at NVIDIA GTC Washington DC

Salute's first-of-its-kind DTC operational model and services protects major investments in AI with proven best practices and expertise for high-density, liquid-based operations

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Salute has launched the data center industry's first comprehensive service for Direct-to-Chip (DTC) Liquid operations at NVIDIA GTC Washington DC, positioning Salute as the go-to partner for supporting AI/HPC environments. Several leading data center operators have already selected Salute as their partner for DTC Liquid operations—including Applied Digital, Compass Datacenters and SDC—all of which are making Salute's operational model a centerpiece of how they deliver world class AI operations to their customers.

In AI/HPC data centers, power densities are magnitudes higher than in traditional enterprise and cloud computing environments. For these high-density GPUs and servers to operate, heat rejection must start at the chip with Direct-to-Chip liquid cooling. But DTC liquid cooling has elevated risks that endanger the large investments that data center operators and their customers are making in AI. Even brief interruptions to liquid cooling can lead to temperature spikes that cause damage to AI/HPC equipment. Leaks in the liquid cooling systems can rapidly cause expensive equipment failures and operator safety risks mixing liquid and electrical. And any incident of downtime comes at a high price in terms of lost revenue and SLA penalties.

"Salute has achieved a long list of industry firsts that have made us an indispensable partner for 80% of companies in the data center industry. This first-of-its-kind DTC liquid cooling service is a major new milestone for our industry that solves complex operational challenges for every company making major investments in AI/HPC," said Erich Sanchack, Chief Executive Officer at Salute.

Salute enables companies to mitigate the risks of DTC liquid cooling and successfully achieve operational excellence in their AI/HPC facilities. Through this service, Salute provides:

A detailed design and operational assessment that creates an operational model customized for the design and demarc of each of your facilities

Commissioning support to ensure that all as-built systems are optimized to successfully support AI/HPC operations

A library of industry-leading direct-to-chip liquid best practices that are continuously updated with new best practices from Salute's work with NVIDIA, CDU manufacturers, chemistry manufacturers, chemistry distributors, leak management vendors, OEMs, hyperscalers, over 20+ companies deploying AI Workloads and AI/HPC thought leaders

An operational model that provides data center teams with proven EOPs, MOPS and SOPS for every aspect of DTC operations, including chemistry management, leak management, safety protocols, CDU management, risk mitigation and other operational processes written by operational experts who have managed some of the world's largest supercomputers.

A world class training program that utilizes on-site classroom training, e-learning and lab-based certification programs for operations staff specializing in DTC liquid cooling systems.

And available operational solutions that enable data center operators to expand their operations team and rapidly scale their AI/HPC environments

"This service has already proven to be a game changer for the many data center service providers who partnered with us as early adopters," said John Shultz, Chief Product Officer AI and Learning Officer for Salute. "By successfully mitigating the risks of DTC liquid cooling, Salute is enabling these companies to rapidly expand their AI/HPC operations to meet customer demand. These companies will rely on this service from Salute to support an estimated 260 MW of data center capacity in the coming months and will expand that to an estimated 3300 MW of additional data center capacity by the end of 2027. This is an enormous validation of the impact of our service on their ability to scale. Now other companies can benefit from this service to protect their investments in AI."

"Applied Digital is at the forefront of building innovative digital infrastructure that meets the explosive growth in AI demand. High-density environments that utilize liquid cooling require an entirely new operational model, which is why we partnered with Salute to implement operational methodologies customized for our facilities and our customers' needs," said Laura Laltrello, COO of Operations at Applied Digital. "We are delivering truly world-class operations for AI/HPC computing that our customers can trust to mitigate risk, lower TCO, ensure performance and protect their investments."

"For more than a decade, Salute has been ahead of the curve in anticipating and meeting the needs of the world's leading data center operators as their operational needs evolve and grow. Salute has done that once again with this new service for DTC liquid cooling operations," said Sudhir Kalra, Chief Data Center Operations Officer at Compass Datacenters. "Salute has enabled us to optimize liquid cooling at two large data center implementations this year, and we will expand to more facilities in the coming year to protect the investments our customers are making in AI."

"Salute is making it possible for SDC's customers to accelerate AI deployments with zero downtime, thanks to the proven operational model, real-world training and other best practices," said Walter Wang, Founder at SDC. "Salute's ability to perform this at scale under rapid timelines is critical to our customers, who are expanding their AI/HPC operations across multiple sites globally. Salute has long been a trusted partner in the industry, and this new service clearly makes them the go-to partner for companies building the foundation for AI around the world."

To learn how Salute can help your organization achieve world-class DTC liquid operations that protects your investment in AI/HPC, visit https://salute.com/ai-hub/

About Salute

Founded in 2013, Salute is a leading provider of integrated lifecycle services for data centers, operating in over 102 markets with 12 global offices and a workforce of more than 2,200 employees. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and edge facilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and talent development.

