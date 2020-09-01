Sales of Nurse Call Systems to Soar as Healthcare Providers Seek Efficient Communication Devices, Says Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global nurse call systems market is forecasted to witness strong growth in terms of value between 2020 and 2030.

Nurse call systems have become an essential part of communication in healthcare institutions, aiding patients in seeking care from nurses when required. Healthcare institutions and clinics are significantly spending to ensure seamless communication between patients and nurses, thus increasing the adoption of these systems.

Installation of nurse call systems bolsters nurses in prioritizing their tasks based on the emergency and types of requests raised by patients. Moreover, the nurse calls systems enhance the productivity of inexperienced nurses as patients directly seek aid from them.

Along similar lines, the growing geriatric population and a subsequent surge in in-patient rates are pushing healthcare institutions to seek nurse call systems to ease communication. Likewise, the integration of smart technologies is invigorating the efficiency of these systems in day-to-day operations, thereby propelling the demand for these systems.

"With the emergence of novel technologies, manufacturers are working on integrating advanced technologies such as real-time location detection, radio frequency identification (RFID), and security systems with nurse call system devices" opines FMI analyst.

Nurse Call Systems Market - Key Takeaways

The global nurse call systems market is forecasted to progress at an excellent CAGR of 9.8% through the assessment period and will attain a valuation of US$ 4 Bn by 2030.

by 2030. Based on equipment types, integrated communication systems are expected to account for the majority of market share due to the high efficiency they offer.

Alarms & communication will remain the primary application of nurse call systems, holding the largest share in the application segment.

Based on technology, wireless systems are forecasted to gain prominence in the years to come among healthcare facilities owing to their efficiency and convenience.

Among end-users, the adoption of nurse call systems will remain majorly concentrated in long-term care centers owing to the widening base of the aging population.

Nurse Call Systems Market - Key Trends

The integration of artificial intelligence and digitalization has emerged as the most lucrative trend in the manufacturing side as market players leverage the advent of technologies to offer highly advanced solutions.

COVID-19 is catalyzing the growth of the market as the patient flow rises at an alarming level, especially in the US, Brazil , and India , thus asserting healthcare providers to adopt systems to ease communication.

Nurse Call Systems Market - Regional Analysis

North America and Europe are projected to collectively accumulate a share of 3/4ths in global market value.

and are projected to collectively accumulate a share of 3/4ths in global market value. The hegemony of these regions is attributed to the implementation of stringent government regulations and proliferating expenditure by healthcare providers to enhance services.

Asia is expected to metamorphose into a lucrative region as numerous nations in the region - including India , China , Thailand , Malaysia , and Indonesia - upscale expenditure on healthcare infrastructure.

Nurse Call Systems Market - Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the market include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Ascom, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc., Azure, Schrack Seconet AG, Intercall Systems Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Tunstall Group, Tektone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc. and Igeacare Solutions Inc. Market players are focusing on launching new solutions, entering collaborations, and procuring approvals from regulatory authorities to further their expansion.

In July 2020 , Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. announced a collaboration with Aiva to develop a voice-based hands-free communication device to enable caregiver-to-patient and caregiver-to-caregiver assistance.

Nurse Call Systems Market - Taxonomy

Equipment Type

Button-based Systems

Integrated Communication Systems

Mobile Systems

Intercom Systems

Application:

Alarms & Communications

Workflow Optimization

Wanderer Control

Fall Detection & Prevention

Technology

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Long-term Care Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Get Valuable Insights into the Nurse Call Systems Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global nurse call systems market, presenting historical demand data and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the nurse call systems market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

