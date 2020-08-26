Sales Intelligence Market Size Worth $5.03 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 10.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sales intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 5.03 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2027. Sales intelligence refers to a wide range of technologies, such as marketing automation, used to help organizations find, monitor, and understand sales-related data containing insights into their clients' daily business activities. These tools help gain necessary information and other business traits of the companies by indexing their real-time information from millions of public and open data sources. Sales prospecting is one of the significant advantages of sales intelligence as it helps find the right companies for business based on the characteristics of target companies.

Key suggestions from the report:

Organizations are deploying sales intelligence platforms specifically for lead generation, lead nurturing, and up- and cross-selling

Most sales intelligence platforms focus on providing enriched company data more than data about individuals, called intent data. Intent data is collected behavioral information about an individual's online or digital activities

Analytics and reporting is an effective application of sales intelligence as it provides predictive forecasting of long-term price movements

In sales intelligence, content personalization is an emerging trend that is primarily used for research analyst opinion, market sentiment, influencer, and demography analyses.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Sales Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Software, Service), By Application, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/sales-intelligence-market

The COVID-19 outbreak has created significant challenges and uncertainties for the sales intelligence industry. However, this epidemic has accelerated certain activities related to the speed of automation and digital transformation. Several industry verticals have shown high acceptance of digital approaches on lead generation client interaction. Also, key players are leveraging technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, to enhance productivity and improve resilience. For instance, in April 2020, Exabel, a Norway-based FinTech company, partnered with the 1010data, Inc., a U.S.-based data provider to the retail, consumer goods, and banking and finance industries. Under the partnership agreement, both the companies are developing COVID-19 impact dashboards, deriving the useful insights from multiple sets of live credit and debit transaction data. These insights are anticipated to provide investors real-time data into how this epidemic impacts consumer spending in retail, grocery, and general merchandise, and travel industries across the U.S.

The global sales intelligence industry has been witnessing substantial transformations due to the fundamental shift in technology and finance worldwide. Such considerable rapid progress in technology in the past two decades has certainly improved the way industry professionals store and process data. The cost of gathering and processing of stock market data across verticals has consequently reduced, which has introduced new opportunities for improvement in decision-making mechanisms across industries. Analytics has revolutionized the problem-solving paradigms of the sales intelligence industry by reforming the functioning of some of the dimensions, including client profiling, lead generation, product recommendations, customer churn, sentiment analysis, and marketing and strategy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global sales intelligence market based on offering, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Sales Intelligence Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Software



Service

Sales Intelligence Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Analytics and Reporting



Data Management



Lead Management



Others

Sales Intelligence Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cloud



On-Premises

Sales Intelligence Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

SMEs



Large Enterprises

Sales Intelligence Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

BFSI



IT & Telecom



Retail & E-Commerce



Healthcare



Media & Entertainment



Others

Sales Intelligence Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



South America



Brazil



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) List of Key Players of Sales Intelligence Market

Clearbit



DEMANDBASE, INC.



dnb.co.in.



DueDil Ltd



EverString Technology



FullContact



GRYPHON NETWORKS



Infogroup.com



Insideview



LeadGenius



LinkedIn Corporation



List Partners LLC



Oracle



Relationship Capital Partners Inc. and RelPro, Inc.



RingLead, Inc.



UpLead



Yesware, Inc.



Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



Zoom Information, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.