Former PIF and Microsoft leader joins Monks to architect high-velocity growth and unify the consumer journey in the agentic era

LONDON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monks, the unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc, has appointed Alex Oberberg as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for EMEA. Effective immediately, Oberberg will lead the region's commercial strategy, focusing on scaling Monks' high-velocity, AI-driven systems for global enterprise clients.

"Alex's appointment reflects our continued focus on growth and client impact," said Sir Martin Sorrell, Executive Chairman of S4 Capital. "His international experience and strong commercial mindset will help drive the next phase of development for Monks in EMEA."

S4 Capital’s Monks Appoints Alex Oberberg as CRO, EMEA to Drive Commercial Orchestration

Oberberg's appointment arrives as Monks continues to establish itself as the industry's primary architect of simplification. In an increasingly fragmented media landscape, Oberberg is tasked with resolving the friction of legacy agency silos. His focus will be on transitioning clients toward a unified operating model, where intelligence, creation, and performance are seamlessly integrated into a single, high-speed workflow.

"Monks sits at the intersection of creativity and technology at a time when AI is fundamentally reshaping the business of marketing," said Alex Oberberg, CRO, EMEA. "I am excited to join a team that is actively resolving the friction of outdated models. My focus will be on translating our innovation into scalable, revenue-driving solutions that unlock new growth and simplify the path to success across EMEA."

With over 20 years of experience, Oberberg most recently served as the Head of Marketing at the Public Investment Fund (PIF), where he was instrumental in transforming the organization into a $1.2 billion global brand. His previous leadership roles at tech giants Microsoft and Nokia align with Monks' mission to marry technical infrastructure with real-time cultural resonance.

"Alex brings a powerful combination of marketing leadership and commercial focus at a time when our industry is undergoing a fundamental shift," added Bruno Lambertini, Global CEO of Monks, Marketing Services. "We are helping brands move at the speed of culture by resolving complexity through orchestration. Alex's experience in building massive global brands will be invaluable as we scale our integrated capabilities for our partners."

For further information please contact:

Sarah Murray, Senior Director, Global Public Relations & Communications, Monks

sarah.murray@monks.com

About Monks

Monks is the global, digital-first, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global Marketing and Technology Services to redefine how brands interact with the world. Through Monks. Flow, its flagship AI ecosystem for marketing orchestration, Monks transforms marketing into a growth engine, collapsing timelines and connecting brands to culture in real time. By deploying bespoke intelligent agents across disciplines and delivering culturally relevant, high-impact creative and digital solutions, Monks solves key critical business challenges across the entire brand enterprise to help brands sustain long-term impact.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services, ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-24) and remains the only partner featured in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). Named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023) and The One Show's inaugural AI Pioneer Organization, Monks was also awarded Business Intelligence Group's 2025 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Award in both the Organizational and AI Product categories. As a trusted partner to cutting-edge innovators in tech, Monks earned titles such as Optimizely Experimentation Partner of the Year (2025), runner-up for the Adobe Firefly Partner Award (2024), and Workato's AI Visionary Customer Impact Award (2024). Additionally, Monks achieved a record-breaking number of FWAs and continues to hold the most of any partner.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital is a purely digital advertising and marketing services business built for global, multinational, regional, and local clients and millennial-driven influencer brands. The business operates through two data and digital media driven Practices: Marketing Services and Technology Services, emphasising 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment. Its unitary structure positions the Company as a systems integration partner delivering real-time relevance in the post-agency era.

The Company now has approximately 6,350 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The target allocation is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin Sorrell was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that, Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

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