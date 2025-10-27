S4 Capital's Monks innovates city marketing with world's largest immersive maquette

Amsterdam in Motion is an unprecedented, permanent yet adaptable, city marketing experience that captures the city's rich 750 years of history

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Together with the City of Amsterdam and its partners, Monks—S4 Capital's global, purely digital, unitary operating brand—launches an unprecedented immersive city marketing experience: Amsterdam in Motion . Opening on the city's 750th birthday, a very special gift from its citizens is unveiled: the world's largest multimedia city maquette. Celebrating Amsterdam's rich history, it immerses visitors in the hundreds of years it took to evolve to the dynamic city it is today. Together with an accompanying exposition, visitors explore how they can build the city of tomorrow.

Amsterdam in Motion - World's largest immersive maquette of a city

Amsterdam in Motion is a groundbreaking city marketing experience. Visitors embark on an extraordinary time-traveling journey through Amsterdam's history, a city in development since 1275, across a 200m² maquette with over 30,500 individual buildings. This maquette is brought to life with spectacular spatial projection mapping, using hundreds of historic images that are brought to life with AI. The visual spectacle is delivered by 18 state-of-the-art video projectors, visualising the journey on the maquette and the entire surrounding space, and complemented by an immersive spatial sound experience.

Victor Knaap, Chief Revenue Officer EMEA at Monks, says: "Amsterdam in Motion is an unparalleled, immersive multimedia experience that represents a game-changer in city marketing. Its adaptive and enduring nature, centered around a maquette and its projected multimedia content, allows for incredible variation and can evolve alongside the needs of the city and its citizens, offering endless possibilities. This elevated approach to city marketing is a source of inspiration for any government, particularly in today's world of sky-high expectations for engagement and experiences."

The opening of Amsterdam in Motion is supported by a creative campaign '750 Years in the Making', created by Monks. Online videos introduce us to the people that have contributed to the evolution of the city, from erecting its very first homes on the Amstel riverbanks and building its iconic central train station, to various groups rallying for their rights in the city. They all convey one message: this city is never finished, and worth the wait. Combining the latest in AI technology, the flight through Amsterdam's history is just a taste of what can be experienced at Amsterdam in Motion. '750 Years in the Making' will be live online, on social media as well as through (D)OOH.

The groundbreaking city marketing experience Amsterdam in Motion is created by co-initiator Duncan Stutterheim, Amsterdam Museum, Monks and partners. The content for Amsterdam in Motion is developed by the Amsterdam Museum in collaboration with its partners. This project is consistent with the museum's core function as a city museum: sharing Amsterdam's narratives of its history, present, and future.

About Amsterdam in Motion:

Amsterdam in Motion was made possible by a broad coalition of partners, including Westergas Vastgoed C.V., the Stutterheim Family, the Hartwig Foundation, JCDecaux, Rabobank Amsterdam, Port of Amsterdam, and Phanta Vision. And XPEX, ORAM, Amports, BPD Cultuurfonds, Fiction Factory, Dell, Scenexus, Capgemini, AMFI, Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions, Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences, NWO, Maeson, Epson, MassiveMusic, the City of Amsterdam, the Zabawas Foundation, Amsterdam 750, IJsfontein, Shosho, Total Design, Triply, the University of Amsterdam, Arcam, NEMO, and many others. Together they facilitated the creation of a permanent, accessible project that reflects the city's pride, creativity, and capacity for change.

About Monks

Monks is the global, purely digital, data-driven, unitary operating brand of S4 Capital plc. With a legacy of innovation and specialized expertise, Monks combines an extraordinary range of global marketing and technology services to accelerate business possibilities and redefine how brands and businesses interact with the world. Its integration of systems and workflows delivers unfettered content production, scaled experiences, enterprise-grade technology and data science fueled by AI—managed by the industry's best and most diverse digital talent—to help the world's trailblazing companies outmaneuver and outpace their competition.

Monks was named a Contender in The Forrester Wave™: Global Marketing Services. It has remained a constant presence on Adweek's Fastest Growing lists (2019-23), ranks among Cannes Lions' Top 10 Creative Companies (2022-23) and is the only partner to have been placed in AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list every year (2020-24). In addition to being named Adweek's first AI Agency of the Year (2023), Monks has been recognized by Business Intelligence in its 2024 Excellence in Artificial Intelligence Awards program in three categories: the Individual category, Organizational Winner in AI Strategic Planning and AI Product for its service Monks.Flow. Monks has also garnered the title of Webby Production Company of the Year (2021-24), won a record number of FWAs and has earned a spot on Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces 2023.

About S4 Capital

Our strategy is to build a purely digital advertising and marketing services business for global, multinational, regional, and local clients, and millennial-driven influencer brands. This will be achieved by integrating leading businesses in two synchronised Practices: Marketing Services and Technology services, along with an emphasis on 'faster, better, cheaper, more' execution in an always-on consumer-led environment, with a unitary structure.

The Company now has approximately 7,000 people in 33 countries with approximately 80% of net revenue across the Americas, 15% across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 5% across Asia-Pacific. The longer-term objective is a geographic split of 60%:20%:20%. Marketing Services accounted for approximately 90% of net revenue, and Technology Services 10%. The longer term objective is a practice split of 75%:25%.

Sir Martin was CEO of WPP for 33 years, building it from a £1 million 'shell' company in 1985 into the world's largest advertising and marketing services company, with a market capitalisation of over £16 billion on the day he left. Prior to that Sir Martin was Group Financial Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Company Plc for nine years.

