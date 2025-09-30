RTLS Market For Healthcare Is Projected To Reach US$10.66 Billion By 2031, at CAGR Of 18.6% Amid Growing Chronic Diseases Burden | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new in-depth report by The Insight Partners highlights the real-time location systems market for healthcare growth, driven by increasing demand for patient tracking, asset management, workflow optimization, and enhanced safety across hospitals and care facilities. The comprehensive analysis delves into market size, emerging trends, profiles industry players, and uncovers strategic opportunities that are shaping the industry landscape. With a spotlight on key segments and applications, the real-time location systems market for healthcare report highlights the factors set to drive market momentum in the years ahead.

Valued at US$3.27 billion in 2024, the real-time location systems market for healthcare is projected to reach US$10.66 billion by 2031, registering a strong CAGR of 18.6% (2025–2031). This growth is driven by increasing demand for patient and asset tracking, workflow optimization, and enhanced safety measures in healthcare facilities.

Enhancing Patient Safety and Ensuring Regulatory Compliance Set to Shape Industry Outlook

Advanced automation technologies—including analytics powered by AI and the incorporation of sensors for precision—enable highly accurate, real-time location systems with flexible applications, which are paramount to today's healthcare environments.

Future market opportunities include increased hospital automation and modernization, as well as the integration of robotics and IoT, all of which are driving momentum for data-driven decision-making, thereby cementing RTLS as a foundational element of asset management and patient care tools.

RTLS systems create an audit trail of accurate and real-time location and status for medical equipment, medications, and staff, supporting health facilities in compliance with regulatory statutes and standards. Compliance with the regulatory statutes and standards decreases the likelihood of non-compliance and enhances the quality of care.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) proposes modifying the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) Security Rule by 2025 to enhance the security of electronic protected health information (ePHI). These modifications would add safeguards to ePHI, ensuring that healthcare organizations deploy adequate security measures to protect patient data. The National Patient Safety Board Act of 2024 established a new division within HHS for patient safety research and patient safety development. This division would review and analyze measures and solutions to improve patient safety events and patient safety standards within healthcare environments.

Increase in Chronic Conditions Requiring Continuum Monitoring to Drive Real-Time Location Systems Market for Healthcare Growth

The increased incidence of chronic illnesses, including diabetes, cardiology problems, and respiratory diseases, has made continuous, real-time monitoring an essential aspect of healthcare. RTLS enables wearable sensor monitoring and the IoMT—Internet of Medical Things—enabling localization-based patient monitoring, which facilitates real-time data collection and signals for healthcare interventions, thereby creating an opportunity for safer, personalized care. Governments and healthcare organizations are supporting this change.

Within the UK, in 2023-24, NHS England conducted a pilot study of an RTLS system as a Clinical Innovation Delivery Support Project across several treatment centers and operating theatres at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which was able to track the location and movements of 450 high-value medical devices, such as bladder scanners and infusion pumps. The pilot was effective in reducing clinical incidents due to the improved understanding of patient monitoring devices. At the same time, free nurse time was a measure clearly impacted by the pilot. Plans are in place to initially expand the system to 7,500 assets across Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. By mid-2024, NHS England published updated guidance on RTLS - which was issued for review again in March 2025 - to encourage its use for monitoring assets, improving patient flow, and greater integration with EHRs across hospital trusts and Integrated Care Board settings.

Geographical Insights

According to the RTLS market analysis for healthcare, the Asia Pacific led the market in 2024, capturing the largest revenue share. Rapid development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced tracking technologies, and rising demand for improved patient care drove this dominance. North America and Europe followed closely, reflecting the rising adoption of healthcare technology and the increasing implementation of real-time tracking and automation solutions.

The real-time location systems market for healthcare forecasts indicate that the Asia Pacific is set to register the highest CAGR in the coming years, driven by its expanding healthcare infrastructure, significant financing for hospital modernization, and increasing labor costs, which are propelling automation in the healthcare sector. China and India are advancing their healthcare services, with government-backed initiatives promoting the development of smart hospitals and accelerating the adoption of innovative healthcare solutions. The rise in patient volumes in the region drives the need for quick, efficient solutions for tracking and management.

Market Segmentation

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The software and services segment held the largest share of the real-time location systems market for healthc are in 2024, asserting its dominance due to its reduced labor reliance and improved operational efficiency, making it ideal for high-volume healthcare environments.

is segmented into hardware, software and services. The software and services segment held the largest are in 2024, asserting its dominance due to its reduced labor reliance and improved operational efficiency, making it ideal for high-volume healthcare environments. By application, the real-time location systems market for healthcare is classified into inventory/assets tracking & management, personnel location & monitoring, supply chain management & automation, and others. The personnel location & monitoring dominated the market in 2024.

Competitive Landscape and Major Developments

Key Players: Zebra Technologies Corp, AiRISTA Flow Inc, Kontakt Micro-Location Sp. Z.o.o, Impinj Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Qorvo Inc., CenTrak, and Sonitor Technologies AS are among the major companies operating in the market.

Trending Topics: Patient tracking and safety, Asset management and utilization, Infection control and prevention

Global Headlines on Real-Time Location Systems Market for Healthcare Zebra Technologies Corporation announces that Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (The Trust) is using Zebra's MotionWorks RTLS to manage, track, and trace medical equipment across its two large clinical campuses at Hull Royal Infirmary and Castle Hill Hospital. Impinj, a Seattle-based technology business, acquires Voyantic, a provider of RFID testing and measurement solutions, as part of its expansion strategy into inlay and label design and production testing solutions. The acquisition comes at a time when inlay and label manufacturers are working hard to develop ultrahigh-frequency (UHF) RFID tags (branded as RAIN) with high reliability and near-perfect read accuracy.



Conclusion

Healthcare providers are investing in RTLS automation for patient and critical equipment management to enhance accuracy, provide real-time visibility, and improve scalability. Technological advances, such as using AI and IoT-enabled data to self-monitor system performance, enhance healthcare operations. As healthcare systems worldwide evolve, RTLS is emerging as a key component in the new era of hospital automation, helping providers and administrators boost operational efficiency and improve patient care outcomes.

