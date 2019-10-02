Royal Canadian Mint Introduces First-Ever Poppy Shaped Coin

OTTAWA, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, the Royal Canadian Mint has proudly crafted an innovative poppy-shaped silver coin. The 2019 $10 Fine Silver Coin – Remembrance Day is the work of Mint product manager and artist Jamie Desrochers, whose multi-layered engraving and colouring give the poppy a sense of depth and airiness. This latest innovation adds to the long list of coins issued by the Mint in support of Canada's annual Remembrance tradition.

In another creative tribute to Canada's fallen soldiers, artist Kerry Weller has designed the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Lest We Forget. It features a Murano glass poppy crowning an engraved field of poppies overlaid by a cross bearing the timeless inscription: "LEST WE FORGET – N'OUBLIONS JAMAIS". Both of these coins are available as of today.

The Mint's Research & Development Team has created another memorable and innovative keepsake with the 2019 $50 Fine Silver Coin - The Centennial Flame of Canada. From three ounces of pure silver, it has faithfully reproduced every detail of the iconic Parliament Hill monument that commemorates each Canadian province and territory's entrance into Confederation. From its antique finish that emulates stonework, to ultra-high and deep-sunk relief that duplicates its intricate contours, this coin is a sophisticated miniature of a famed Ottawa landmark.

Still more creativity can be found on the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Feather, the first feather-shaped coin, created in reverence to the eagle and its plumage — two symbols with deep cultural and spiritual meaning to Canada's Indigenous peoples. On its reverse, Artist Andy Everson depicted an eagle's head in a Northwest Coast style to help produce a pure silver collectible that celebrates K'ómoks and Kwakwa̱ka̱'wakw culture in an unforgettable way.

Other unique collectibles launching this month include:

The 2019 $125 Fine Silver Coin –Tall Ships of Canada , a half-kilogram, selectively gold-plated coin featuring a collaboration between artists Yves Bérubé and Neil Hamelin , who illustrated four tall ships from Canadian maritime history;

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,

1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

