Rowenta, a brand of Groupe SEB, and Narwal Unveil Co-Engineered X-CLEAN 10 in Landmark Partnership

PARIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowenta, a leader in high-performance home appliances under Groupe SEB, proudly announces its technology partnership with Narwal, a pioneer in home cleaning robotics. By combining Rowenta's renowned craftsmanship and market influence with Narwal's cutting-edge robotic technology, the new partnership is set to redefine home cleaning standards for European consumers. The collaboration introduces the Rowenta X-CLEAN 10, an Intelligent Cordless Vacuum and Wash Cleaner, showcasing both brands' shared commitment to innovation and product excellence. Powered by Narwal's state-of-the-art cleaning technology, this co-engineered innovation underscores the significance both brands place on the European market, reflecting their shared vision for future growth and advancement in home cleaning solutions.

KV for the press release

Strategic Alliance in Home Cleaning Excellence

As the world reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB has a unique portfolio of top brands including Rowenta, Tefal, WMF and Krups… Rowenta, which celebrates 140 years of excellence this year, is one of its flagship brands and continues to drive innovation in household appliances. Rowenta's success has been bolstered by its presence within Groupe SEB's diverse ecosystem, allowing it to thrive in key categories such as Personal Care, Home Comfort, Linen Care and Floor Care, depending on markets in which the brand is implanted. In particular, its growing success in the Floor Care sector continues to be widely recognized, further strengthening its foothold in European homes.

Narwal, a leader in robotic cleaning technology, shares Rowenta's commitment to "make consumer's everyday life easier" with innovation. With a global team of over 700 researchers—more than half of its 1,400+ workforce—Narwal has developed intelligent cleaning solutions that serve over 3 million households worldwide. Ranked among the top five robotic cleaning manufacturers, Narwal achieved $200 million in sales within two years of its launch and continues to see double-digit growth.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, leveraging Narwal's advanced cleaning technology to enhance Rowenta's X-CLEAN 10. By merging Narwal's expertise with Rowenta's robust market presence and localized knowledge, this partnership underscores a mutual dedication to delivering innovative, high-quality products that meet the evolving needs of European consumers.

Rowenta X-CLEAN 10: The Next-level Floor Care Innovation

The Rowenta X-CLEAN 10, the first co-engineered product from the technology partnership with Narwal, showcases exceptional excellence through precision engineering and advanced technology. It features Narwal's patented AI DirtSense™ technology, which intelligently adjusts water flow and suction based on dirt levels, ensuring thorough cleaning with minimal user intervention. Complementing this is the innovative L-shaped double-row staggered comb brush, leveraging Narwal's expertise in anti-tangling technology.

Additionally, the X-CLEAN 10 delivers top-tier performance for flawless results in no time: Its self-propelled roller system offers an ultra-lightweight cleaning experience with only 0.8 kg in hand—with a flexible 180-degree design for ultimate reach. It also proposes a self-cleaning system built with an exclusive bi-directional hassle-free self-cleaning and self-drying system at the push of a button. Finally it is full Innovative solutions that make cleaning easier, including vocal assistance, user-friendly controls on an LED screen, real-time dirt tracking and more: A revolutionary cleaner that sets a new standard for cordless vacuum performance in European homes.

"We're excited to partner with Rowenta and bring groundbreaking cleaning solutions to European consumers. Together, we look forward to introducing even more exceptional innovations in the future," says Hower Wu, Senior Vice President, Narwal Robotics.

"We are very impressed by Narwal's innovative technologies such as AI DirtSense™. Their expertise elevates the cleaning experience to an entire new level," says David Jeanson, General Manager, Home, Linen and Personal Care, Groupe SEB.

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. As one of the top five robotic cleaning manufacturers, the brand generated $200 million in sales within two years of launching its first product and has consistently maintained high double-digit annual growth since then. In H1 2024, Narwal expanded its international market sales volume by an impressive 750% year-over-year, serving over 3 million households globally. The company has secured significant investments from prominent backers, including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (the parent company of TikTok), and Tencent. With a team of over 700 researchers and scientists —comprising more than half of its 1,400+ global workforce. In recent years, Narwal has achieved numerous breakthroughs across various fields and garnered prestigious international awards, including the CES Innovation Awards, Red Dot Awards, the Edison Gold Award, and a spot on Time Magazine's 100 Best.

About Rowenta

At Rowenta, a brand born in Germany in 1909, we have been able to meet the consumer's needs by combining performance that guarantee perfect results with features that take care of you.

We innovate everyday with new solutions that smooth out and purify all your clothes, appliances that take care of your hair and skin, efficient, easy-to-handle and quiet vacuum cleaners, and products that improve the indoor air quality, so you always look and feel at your best.

We are constantly seeking to optimize resource consumption in the development and use of our products to make Rowenta performance a more sustainable one. A performance that always gives the best results and makes your life easier every time and for a long time.

Contact

Aria Si - yutong.si@narwal.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535754/Rowenta_KV.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309467/Narwal_Logo.jpg