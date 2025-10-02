Route 66 Selects Aprecomm's AI-Driven CX Management Suite to Boost its Managed Services Offering

Aprecomm's CPE management and customer experience software, combined with Route 66's expertise in WiFi devices and pan-Brazilian distribution brings broadband service providers in the territory next-generation AI-powered network analytics and service automation, proven to enhance support and lower operational costs.

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Route 66, a leading distributor of networking equipment and managed services to broadband operators throughout Brazil, and Aprecomm, the provider of an intuitive, self-healing network and customer experience platform, are pleased to announce a new strategic partnership. The collaboration will enable Route 66 to offer Aprecomm's entire range of AI-powered solutions, including WiFi optimization software and an advanced analytics engine, to broadband providers.

The collaboration will see Aprecomm's award-winning software integrated into Route 66's broadband network devices, including WiFi gateways and extenders. With an extensive distribution network throughout Brazil, including over 18 retail stores, the combined hardware and managed services offering will ensure that service providers can deliver seamless in-home connectivity experiences to their subscribers.

"This collaboration builds on our managed service offering by integrating the latest AI technology to help service providers improve in-home WiFi performance and automate support," said Jair Maurício da Silva, CPO at Route 66. "With extensive experience in highly competitive markets, we believe Aprecomm understands the challenges providers face and can give them a competitive edge through rapid time-to-market, flexible cloud-based deployment, and an open standards approach. We are excited to expand our portfolio."

By leveraging advanced AI and patented quality of experience algorithms, Aprecomm is helping service providers chart a path to fully automated zero-touch networks. Its solution adopts a self-healing approach to managed WiFi, adjusting the network to accommodate the unique needs of each user and the performance of every application. Advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to invaluable customer insight and data, enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance in real-time. Aprecomm's CX suite is field proven[1] to enhance subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs, and recently secured Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award for Innovation. Learn more here.

"We're excited to partner with Route 66 and offer our powerful CX software to service providers throughout Brazil," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "With many smaller service providers in the region, it presents a great commercial opportunity, and we believe that when combined with Route 66's CPE offering, we have the perfect turnkey solution. Route 66 provides extensive market coverage across Brazil and is the ideal partner to help us achieve widespread adoption of our solution, enabling service providers to optimize WiFi in the home, deliver better subscriber experiences, and cut their operational costs."

About Route 66

Route 66 is a distributor specializing in segments including electronic security, telephony, networks, automation, fiber optics, UPS, energy, and more. With an extensive network of stores throughout Brazil, Route 66 serves even the most remote customers with quality, always aiming for fast delivery and exceptional service quality.

Press contact:

+55 (14) 3602-6666

www.route66.com.br

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

Press contact:

corporatecomms@aprecomm.ai

