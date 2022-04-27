Rotary Indexer Market Size Worth $883.96 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on " Rotary Indexer Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – By Type (Heavy Duty Rotary Indexer and Light Duty Rotary Indexer), Application (Machine Tools, Semiconductors, Medical Packaging, Automated Welding, Robotics, and Assembly Cutting System), and End-Use Industry (Automotive, Medical & Healthcare, Electronics, Transportation, and Aerospace)", the global rotary indexer market size is expected to grow from $654.90 million in 2021 to $883.96 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The rotary indexer market growth is driven by the increasing prospects in manufacturing industries and rising uptake of automated assembly machinery in end-use industries.

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 654.90 million in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 883.96 million by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021- 2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 195 No. Tables 82 No. of Charts & Figures 88 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Application, and End-Use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Rotary Indexer Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Bettinelli, Motion Index, Weiss, Destaco, and Sankyo are among the key players profiled in the report on the rotary indexer market. Several other market players were also analyzed to get a holistic view of the rotary indexer market and its ecosystem.

In 2020, the servo controller, well suited for WEISS rotary indexing tables, saves time and effort during project design and decreases the labor required for machine controller programming.

In 2019, The RS-50A, the newest addition to Nabtesco's product portfolio, was introduced. The RS-50A is a high-performance device in a small, easy-to-install package. The RS-50A is ideal for indexing tables and high-speed, precision applications with weights up to 1500 kg.

Precision rotary indexers are designed for precise motor-driven rotary positioning and indexing operation. They have a low-profile design that helps minimize stack height in multi-axis configurations and enables them to fit in many places where other motorized rotary devices lag in reaching. Precision rotary indexers are designed for high load capacity and smooth flat rotary motions and have a very high acceleration during indexation with low power dissipation. They allow high-duty cycles, high dynamics, outstanding accuracy, low maintenance, and easy integration.

Top and bottom mounting surfaces are precision ground to assure flatness. A precision rotary indexer provides a high repeatable index, zero backlashes, and high precision, torque, and acceleration, wherein the addition of a servo motor eliminates the cost of a reducer. Such advantages of precision rotary indexer make it highly preferable to be used in various manufacturing industries for welding, trimming, packaging, bottling, printing, processing, and other applications.

Precision rotary indexers are used in various applications, such as transporting, metrology, machine tool, semiconductors, robotics, automated welding, medical packaging, assembly, cutting systems, and other applications. These indexers are even used in non-industrial applications, such as theatrical staging. They are employed in various industries, such as life science, electronic manufacturing, semiconductor, machine tool, and automotive. Thus, the associated advantages of precision rotary indexers over conventional ones are augmenting their adoption in vertical industries for various applications, thereby driving the growth of the rotary indexer market.

The COVID-19 outbreak dramatically impacted the global economy during its peak in 2020 in its initial days, and the crisis hampered the business activities in the manufacturing industry significantly. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the rotary indexer market was experiencing substantial growth due to the growing demand for advanced indexing technology and rising investment in the manufacturing industry. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the GDP rose faster due to a surge in investment from various investors and government support. However, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly slowed down the deployments and investment of rotary indexer solutions that hampered the business dynamics of the rotary indexer market. During the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the crisis restricted all business deals, collaborations, and partnerships that significantly shattered the rotary indexer market.

The manufacturing industry significantly evolved over the years from the industrial revolution when water and steam-powered machines were in use to the adoption of computer and automation technology. Today, the midst of yet another transformation commonly referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0, optimizes the third revolution's digitization with smart and autonomous systems fueled by data and machine learning.

Industry 4.0 holds huge potential for manufacturing companies in numerous industries to enable product customization, provide flexibility to meet new demands in real-time, and produce more efficient operations. The focus of developments in industrial automation is centered around advanced technology capabilities, together with enhanced efficiency of the assembly line. The demand for automation is growing as companies in multiple sectors look for new ways to enhance productivity and competitiveness. New trends are emerging due to technological development in the industrial automation machines, such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), collaborative robots, and more precision in manufacturing technology. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are contributing to the global rotary indexer market growth.

Rotary Indexer Market: End-Use Industry Overview

Based on end-use industry, the rotary indexer market is segmented into automotive, electronics, medical and healthcare, transportation, and aerospace. The automotive segment led the rotary indexer market share in 2020. The high-performance servo positioners are used for light to heavy-duty applications in the automotive industry and feature large center thru-holes and zero backlash mechanisms. Larger positioners can rotate several tons of automotive body parts in seconds, while smaller parallel and roller gear indexing drive accurately rotate pharmaceutical or electronic components in milliseconds. Automotive applications of rotary indexers include the body in a white component that is being welded, such as frames, doors, and hoods. Many auto parts are also assembled with the equipment, including hinges, latches, motors, sensors, and switches. Thus, rotary indexers are used in various applications within the automotive industry, further fueling the rotary indexer market growth.

