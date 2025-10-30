ROSEWOOD HONG KONG IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2025

Featuring hotels from 22 destinations across six continents, along with several special awards, the prestigious list was announced at a live ceremony in London

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has been named The World's Best Hotel 2025

(No.1) has been named The World's Best Hotel 2025 Hotels in Asia feature prominently in the ranking (20), followed by Europe (17), North America (6), Africa (3), Oceania (2) and South America (2)

The list features 20 new entries spanning 16 destinations including Australia, India and Brazil

Special Awards – these awards are designed to complement the 50 Best ranking and act as additional accolades given to best-in-class hotels and individuals. One new Special Award has been added to the list for 2025 – the Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award.

The Best Boutique Hotel Award goes to Passalacqua (No.4) in Lake Como, for a second year

(No.4) in Lake Como, for a second year Desa Potato Head (No.18) in Bali takes home the Eco Hotel Award after a rigorous audit by the Sustainable Restaurant Association

(No.18) in Bali takes home the Eco Hotel Award after a rigorous audit by the Sustainable Restaurant Association Mandarin Oriental Qianmen in Beijing (No.14) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award

in Beijing (No.14) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award Ian Schrager is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award

is honoured with the SevenRooms Icon Award In its first year, the Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award is presented to Singita – Kruger National Park (No.40)

(No.40) The Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award goes to Four Seasons

Royal Mansour (No.13) in Marrakech is named the winner of the WhistlePig Highest Climber Award after rising 25 places in the ranking from No.38 to No.13

(No.13) in Marrakech is named the winner of the WhistlePig Highest Climber Award after rising 25 places in the ranking from No.38 to No.13 Copacabana Palace (No.11) in Rio de Janeiro wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award

(No.11) in Rio de Janeiro wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award is presented to Atlantis The Royal (No.6) in Dubai

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The third annual announcement of The World's 50 Best Hotels has been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony, celebrating exceptional and groundbreaking hospitality from around the world.

Travel industry leaders and enthusiasts convened at Old Billingsgate in London to recognise outstanding hotel experiences across the globe, establishing new standards of excellence and serving as a source of inspiration for travellers and hospitality professionals alike.

Rosewood Hong Kong is named No.1 in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 at the live awards ceremony held in London on 30 October. The list features hotels from 22 destinations across six continents, along with several special award winners. (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) View PDF

The full list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 is at the end of this press release.

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1), towering over Victoria Harbour on the Kowloon waterfront, takes the top spot on The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 list, climbing two places from No.3 in the 2024 list, to also clinch The Best Hotel in Asia title.

Opened in 2019, the 65-storey property boasts extraordinary views over Victoria Harbour and the Hong Kong skyline. Designed by celebrated Taiwanese designer, Tony Chi, the contemporary 413-room hotel is home to eleven restaurants and bars, an impressive harbour-view infinity pool and the renowned multi-level Asaya wellness facility – featuring nine treatment rooms offering a variety of therapeutic, aesthetic and holistic treatments. Guests can opt to reside in one of two Asaya Lodges, located on a sun terrace away from the main building, complete with private spa chambers and sleep-enhancing technologies.

Emma Sleight, Head of Content for The World's 50 Best Hotels, comments: "We are delighted to share the list of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 and to celebrate Rosewood Hong Kong's No.1 spot – a property that has featured in the top three since the inception of the awards in 2023. This exceptional hotel offers world-class service and sensational guest experiences in the heart of one of the world's most bustling and dynamic destinations. Rosewood Hong Kong's positioning as No.1 further consolidates Asia as a leading luxury travel destination for both business and leisure travellers. This year's list is a true celebration of the very best properties from 22 destinations across six continents and we look forward to watching and championing the continued growth and success of The World's 50 Best Hotels in the future."

The No.2 spot goes to Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, a 299-room urban riverside retreat in the heart of the city's creative district. Elsewhere in the Thai capital, last year's No.1, Capella Bangkok, surrounded by lush gardens on the east bank of the Chao Phraya River, takes the No.3 spot.

Asia leads the way in The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025 with 20 ranked hotels in total, including four in Tokyo alone: Bulgari Tokyo (No.15), Aman Tokyo (No.25), Janu Tokyo (No.37) and The Tokyo Edition Toranomon (No.45). Elsewhere in Japan, Hotel The Mitsui (No.46) in Kyoto features. Both Hong Kong and Bangkok solidify their reputation as global travel hubs, each boasting three hotels on the list. In Hong Kong, Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1), Upper HouseHong Kong (No.10), Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong (No.41) all feature; and in the Thai capital, Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.2), Capella Bangkok (No.3) and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.7).

Further enhancing Asia's presence, Raffles Singapore (No.5) has climbed one place and Desa Potato Head in Bali has placed at No.18, in addition to receiving the Eco Hotel Award. The continent saw eight new entries in this year's list, including: The Taj Mahal Palace (No.38) in Mumbai, Mandapa in Bali (No.50) and Mandarin Oriental Qianmen (No.14) in Beijing, the latter also taking home the Nikka Best New Hotel Award, which goes to the highest-ranked hotel on the list that opened within the 24-month voting period. In the Maldives, Soneva Fushi (No.28) has been awarded the SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award.

Three hotels in the list are located in Dubai: Atlantis The Royal (No.6) – the winner of the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award 2025 – Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab (No.20) and The Lana (No.35).

Europe boasts 17 of The World's 50 Best Hotels 2025, with five inclusions in the UK, and France and Italy each having four properties featured on the list. The highest-ranking European entry went to Passalacqua (No.4), which additionally won the Best Boutique Hotel Award. This award is given to the hotel that places highest on the list and fits all the criteria of a boutique property. 50 Best defines a boutique hotel as having fewer than 50 rooms and not being part of a large chain or group, showcasing personalised service and idiosyncratic features unique to its destination. The following Italian hotels also featured: Four Seasons Firenze (No.9) and new entries Bulgari Roma (No.22) and Hotel Il Pelicano (No.26).

The UK is home to five winning properties, with the capital city claiming four: Claridge's (No.16), The Connaught (No.29), Raffles London at The OWO (No.31) and new entry The Emory (No.32) – all in London – and Estelle Manor (No.47), another new entry in Witney. Across the Channel in Paris, Le Bristol (No.19) climbed 21 places, and Cheval Blanc Paris (No.21) and Hôtel de Crillon (No.23) both featured. Hôtel du Couvent (No.27) in Nice is a new entry.

Elsewhere in Europe, Four Seasons Astir Palace (No.17) in Greece, Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo (No.36) in Monaco, Grand Park Hotel Rovinj (No.48) in Croatia and Hotel Sacher Vienna (No.49) secure places in the list.

North America is home to six winning properties: Chablé Yucatán (No.8) is one of four hotels in Mexico to make the ranking, including Maroma (No.33), One&Only Mandarina (No.39) and new entry, Las Ventanas al Paraíso (No.44). In New York, The Mark enters at No.43, and elsewhere in the US, Hotel Bel-Air ranks at No.42. South America is home to two hotels on the list: Copacabana Palace (No.11) in Rio de Janeiro, also winner of the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award, and Rosewood São Paulo (No.24).

Africa now boasts three hotels on the list: Royal Mansour (No.13) and La Mamounia (No.30), both in Marrakech, and Singita – Kruger National Park (No.40). Oceania has two properties featured, including new entry Capella Sydney (No.12) and Brisbane's The Calile (No.34).

As The World's 50 Best Hotels returns for its third year, one new award has been announced – the Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award – presented to Singita – Kruger National Park. This award celebrates how design in hotels goes beyond architecture to create a multi-sensorial experience for visitors, shaping the guest experience and often elevating the expected into the extraordinary. The Royal Mansour in Marrakech picks up the WhistlePig Highest Climber Award, moving 25 positions from No.38 to No.13. Copacabana Palace (No.11) receives the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award.

Four Seasons wins the Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group. Independently voted for as a special award as part of the overall voting process, this accolade honours an exceptional hotel group which has implemented extraordinary measures, innovations or improvements over the past 24 months that have demonstrably and meaningfully impacted the hospitality sector.

Desa Potato Head is the winner of the Eco Hotel Award. Driven by the motto 'Good Times Do Good', Desa Potato Head is committed to sustainability and was the first Asian hospitality brand to go carbon-neutral, with a focus on sourcing ingredients responsibly and using recycled materials. As with its other global awards, 50 Best worked closely with the Sustainable Restaurant Association on the Eco Hotel Award, inviting all hotels on the list to submit an application outlining their sustainability initiatives and credentials for rigorous review.

Ian Schrager is voted by the Academy as the winner of the SevenRooms Icon Award. Schrager is an American entrepreneur, hotelier and real estate developer, best known for co-founding the legendary Studio 54 nightclub in 1977. He later went on to pioneer the boutique hotel concept in the 1980s with properties such as Morgans Hotel, transforming hospitality by blending design, lifestyle, and personalised service. Partnering with internationally renowned designers, he continued innovating with hotels such as The Royalton, Delano, and the Edition Hotels brand in collaboration with Marriott.

The evening celebrated those honoured with special awards that were pre-announced in the run-up to the ceremony, including Southern Ocean Lodge in Australia, situated on Kangaroo Island with spectacular views of the Southern Ocean, which was named the American Express Travel One To Watch Award winner. Soneva Fushi (No.28) was announced as the winner of the SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award, which celebrates a hotel's outstanding service and attention to detail.

The highest-ranked hotel in each continent is, by default, named The Best Hotel in that respective destination:

• Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) wins The Best Hotel in Asia

• Passalacqua (No.4) in Italy wins The Best Hotel in Europe

• Atlantis The Royal (No.6) in Dubai wins The Best Hotel in the Middle East

• Chablé Yucatán (No.8) in Mexico wins The Best Hotel in North America, sponsored by Monte Vibiano

• Copacabana Palace (No.11) in Rio de Janeiro wins The Best Hotel in South America

• Capella Sydney (No.12) in Australia wins The Best Hotel in Oceania, sponsored by Bocktailed

• Royal Mansour (No.13) in Marrakech wins The Best Hotel in Africa

The World's 50 Best Hotels awards 2025 marks the third year of the prestigious global ranking and another step in 50 Best's journey towards becoming the ultimate global reference point for the very best hospitality experiences across the globe, encompassing restaurants, bars and hotels.

How the 50 Best voting works

The Academy is the mechanism used to create The World's 50 Best Hotels list. To ensure the more than 800-voter-strong Academy provides a fair representation of the global hotel scene, the Academy Chairs are split across 13 geographical regions. Each Chair is selected as an expert on the travel scene in their region, with outstanding hotel sector contacts. The 13 Academy Chairs each select a voting panel from their region, ensuring a balance of hoteliers, travel journalists, hotel educators, business travellers and consumer travel aficionados.

Each Academy member can vote for any hotel they have stayed in around the world, irrespective of their home region. Each voter casts seven votes for hotels in order of preference based on stays experienced in the two-year voting period. Voting is carried out individually and strictly confidentially on a secure site and remains confidential before the list announcement. Academy Chairs are not privy to, nor have any knowledge of, the votes cast by the voters in their respective regions; furthermore, they are not official spokespeople for the 50 Best brand. Additional information on the Academy Chairs and how the voting works is available on the 50 Best FAQs page here.

None of the employees of 50 Best nor any partners associated with the awards has any influence over the results. A minimum of 25% of the panel is renewed each year. All voters, aside from the Academy Chairs, remain anonymous to eliminate the possibility of lobbying.

Professional services consultancy Deloitte is the official independent adjudicator of The World's 50 Best Hotels. Deloitte has been granted full and independent access to The World's 50 Best Hotels voting process and data and has performed certain procedures to confirm the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list.

***

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1-50 List:

Position Hotel Location 1 Rosewood Hong Kong Hong Kong 2 Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Bangkok 3 Capella Bangkok Bangkok 4 Passalacqua Lake Como 5 Raffles Singapore Singapore 6 Atlantis The Royal Dubai 7 Mandarin Oriental Bangkok Bangkok 8 Chablé Yucatán Chocholá 9 Four Seasons Firenze Florence 10 Upper House Hong Kong Hong Kong 11 Copacabana Palace Rio de Janeiro 12 Capella Sydney Sydney 13 Royal Mansour Marrakech 14 Mandarin Oriental Qianmen Beijing 15 Bulgari Tokyo Tokyo 16 Claridge's London 17 Four Seasons Astir Palace Athens 18 Desa Potato Head Bali 19 Le Bristol Paris 20 Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab Dubai 21 Cheval Blanc Paris Paris 22 Bulgari Roma Rome 23 Hôtel de Crillon Paris 24 Rosewood São Paulo São Paulo 25 Aman Tokyo Tokyo 26 Hotel Il Pellicano Porto Ercole 27 Hôtel du Couvent Nice 28 Soneva Fushi Maldives 29 The Connaught London 30 La Mamounia Marrakech 31 Raffles London at The OWO London 32 The Emory London 33 Maroma Riviera Maya 34 The Calile Brisbane 35 The Lana Dubai 36 Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo Monaco 37 Janu Tokyo Tokyo 38 The Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai 39 One&Only Mandarina Riviera Nayarit 40 Singita – Kruger National Park Kruger National Park 41 Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong Hong Kong 42 Hotel Bel-Air Los Angeles 43 The Mark New York 44 Las Ventanas al Paraíso Los Cabos 45 The Tokyo Edition Toranomon Tokyo 46 Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto 47 Estelle Manor Witney 48 Grand Park Hotel Rovinj Rovinj 49 Hotel Sacher Vienna Vienna 50 Mandapa Bali

The Special Awards

Special Awards Nikka Best New Hotel Award Mandarin Oriental Qianmen, Beijing SevenRooms Icon Award Ian Schrager Eco Hotel Award Desa Potato Head, Bali American Express Travel One To Watch Award Southern Ocean Lodge, Kangaroo Island Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award Atlantis The Royal, Dubai SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award Soneva Fushi, Maldives Best Boutique Hotel Award Passalacqua, Lake Como Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award Four Seasons WhistlePig Highest Climber Award Royal Mansour, Marrakech Lavazza Highest New Entry Award Copacabana Palace, Rio de Janeiro Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award Singita – Kruger National Park

***

For media centre access, please visit:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

About The World's 50 Best Hotels

Following the success of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and The World's 50 Best Bars, 50 Best launched The World's 50 Best Hotels in 2023, marking the brand's first global launch since 2009. The World's 50 Best Hotels list is created by The World's 50 Best Hotels Academy, an influential group of more than 800 independent leaders, each selected for their expert opinion of the international hotel scene. The World's 50 Best Hotels event programme – including the awards ceremony and unveiling of the list – provides a unique opportunity to unite hoteliers, restaurateurs, bar owners, media, business travellers and luxury travellers at a captivating celebration of hospitality, passion and talent. The first and second editions of the awards were held in London, UK, in September 2023 and 2024.

