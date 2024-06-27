Rockwell Automation technology and expertise help Drillmec develop innovative carbon-storage technology

Italian drilling rig specialist uses data-driven intelligence and precision automation for maximum efficiency and minimum emissions

MILAN, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is collaborating with Drillmec, a global on- and offshore drilling specialist based in Italy that is developing new, innovative storage technologies.

Drillmec's advanced technology uses data-driven intelligence and precision automation to make drilling ingress points for new carbon storage facilities faster, easier, safer and more cost effective. This initiative underpins Drillmec's drive to develop solutions that draw on its drilling and rig expertise to reduce emissions and achieve environmental goals.

Carbon capture and storage initiatives involve trapping carbon at the point of emission – for example, in a factory – and then pumping it to a suitable underground storage facility where it is permanently stored, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere.

Using Allen-Bradley PowerFlex TL XT 755 AC drives, Drillmec's automated drilling system is more precise and targeted than its predecessors. This enables it to achieve the desired end state — the creation of an ingress point for new carbon-storage facilities — in less time, using fewer materials, and less energy, than was the case with previous systems.

Through greater efficiency, increased automation and other advanced features, the new technology will also reduce the number of staff required onsite. This will help control costs and improve site safety.

Drillmec's technology is suitable for use onshore and offshore. By lowering costs, it helps to lower the barrier to entry for new carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) facilities. This has the potential to significantly lower emissions related to a whole range of industrial and domestic uses. As well as providing technology, Rockwell Automation has been working closely with Drillmec to optimize the drilling workflow for maximum efficiency and minimum emissions.

"Helping our partners in industry to improve sustainability and reduce emissions is one of Rockwell Automation's guiding principles," said Steffen Zendler, global business development manager – sustainability at Rockwell Automation. "This project does exactly that. We're very pleased to be working with Drillmec to make carbon capture and storage not just possible, but technically and commercially attractive."

"We are excited to be bringing to market this new drilling technology, specifically designed to enable the development of carbon capture and storage sites," said Mohamed Housny, vice president of marketing at Drillmec. "Rockwell Automation technology and expertise has been central to achieving the intelligence, precision and control required for the new technology to be a success. We look forward to continuing to work with Rockwell Automation on this and future projects."

