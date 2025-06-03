Rockwell Automation Study Shows Middle East Manufacturers Take Global Lead in Generative AI Adoption

Global research report reveals how manufacturers in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are leveraging AI and machine learning for cybersecurity, quality control, and energy management

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today unveiled the Middle East findings of its 10th annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report. The research reveals that manufacturers across the region are global front-runners in deploying AI with tangible business goals.

The study, based on feedback from more than 1,500 manufacturing leaders globally, shows that 98% of firms in the region are either using or planning to implement generative AI, the highest rate globally and 96% are committed to broader AI/ML technologies. Manufacturers in the Middle East are shifting from broad digital expansion to focused strategies, aligning digital investment to measurable outcomes in efficiency, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

"Middle East manufacturers are not just experimenting with smart manufacturing technologies; they are applying them to address real operational challenges," said Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Türkiye, and Africa, Rockwell Automation. "From cyber resilience to ESG performance and workforce engagement, the data shows a shift toward outcome-driven digitalization."

Manufacturers in the region are prioritizing practical use cases for AI. Over the next 12 months, 68% plan to use AI for quality control, 61% for cybersecurity, and 46% for energy management, significantly above European benchmarks. The focus on ROI is already paying off, with 10% of manufacturers citing GenAI as their top-returning technology, and 15% saying the same of cybersecurity platforms.

Cybersecurity has become foundational to the region's digital strategy. Ninety-eight percent of companies have either invested in or plan to invest in cybersecurity platforms, and 44% are deploying countermeasures to mitigate rising threats, the highest rate globally. Thirty-six percent now view cyber risk as their top external concern, up from 27% last year.

The region's ESG transformation is accelerating, with 70% of firms citing efficiency as the primary motivator, 33% above last year. Forty-six per cent now use ESG strategies to drive business outcomes, and 42% are applying AI/ML to monitor sustainability targets.

Technology is also reshaping the workforce, with upskilling becoming a growing focus – 43% of regional respondents now prioritize it, up 14% year-on-year and significantly ahead of the European average.

Visit the Rockwell Automation website for the complete global findings of the State of Smart Manufacturing Report.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

