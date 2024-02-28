Rockwell Automation Announces Strategic Collaboration with Prometeon Tyre Group to Transform Global Manufacturing Processes

Advanced MES and IoT Solutions Across Four Countries

MILAN, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a multi-year collaboration with Prometeon Tyre Group, a leading industrial tire manufacturer headquartered in Italy.

The goal of this program, spanning facilities in Italy, Türkiye, Egypt, and Brazil, is to enhance Prometeon Tyre Group's digitalization strategy, elevating manufacturing efficiency, sustainability and technological advancement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rockwell Automation will implement its Manufacturing Execution System (MES), enabling comprehensive digital integration across all Prometeon Tyre Group's global facilities.

The project aims to replace the current systems and create a standardized, technologically advanced environment. Anticipated benefits include:

Enhanced operational efficiency

Improved labor utilization

Increased productivity and effectiveness

Reduced cost of quality and compliance

Rockwell Automation's MES platform is enriched with industry-specific templates and leverages the core of FactoryTalk® ProductionCentre®. The solution also includes the best-in-class IIoT capabilities of PTC ThingWorx and Plex Quality Management System (QMS).

This provides customers with a comprehensive production operations management solution, allowing seamless connection to enterprise platforms. This approach entails a shift in operational dynamics, moving towards a more streamlined connected system for global sites, enabling more efficient production scheduling, more predictable quality delivery and seamless automation integration.

Sustainability is also a key focus, with both companies committed to improving operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

"Drawing from our experience of working with other international tire brands, we can provide a holistic, flexible approach to digital transformation in the tire industry" said Dan Paul, global business director, tire industry, Rockwell Automation. "Together with Prometeon Tyre Group we have arrived at digital solutions that are designed to be both standardized and maintainable across Prometeon Tyre Group's diverse global operations."

About Prometeon Tyre Group

Prometeon Tyre Group is the only tire manufacturer that focuses entirely on the Industrial, namely transport of goods and people, Agro and OTR sectors. Prometeon has a multi-brand offer, with a product portfolio that includes PIRELLI, FORMULA, PHAROS and ANTEO among its main brands. The Group has 4 production plants (2 in Brazil, 1 in Egypt and 1 in Turkey), 4 Research & Development facilities (Italy, Brazil, Turkey and Egypt). Approximately 8 thousand people of over 40 nationalities work within the Group, which is present in all 5 continents.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg