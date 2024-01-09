Rockwell Automation announces registration is now open for ROKLive EMEA 2024, its flagship technology training event in Europe

Early registration discounts are available as well as a reduced rate for young professionals

MADRID, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced registration is now open for its flagship European event, ROKLive EMEA 2024, which will take place 26 to 29 February 2024 in Madrid.

ROKLive EMEA brings together operations, maintenance and engineering professionals to explore how Rockwell Automation's intelligent devices, software, solutions, and services are changing industrial automation.

ROKLive EMEA brings together operations, maintenance and engineering professionals to explore how Rockwell Automation’s intelligent devices, software, solutions, and services are changing industrial automation. Early registration discounts are available as well as a reduced rate for young professionals.

"People play a critical role in digital transformation. Our premier hands-on training event is an ideal approach to learn new ways to drive innovation and growth through technology," says Susana Gonzalez, president EMEA region, Rockwell Automation. "Together with our partners at ROKLive EMEA, we will share the latest trends in technology and tools that enable manufacturing in a simpler and sustainable way. I am particularly excited to host this event in Madrid for the first time ever."

Bringing together Rockwell Automation's key partners and customers in Europe, the event will focus on five themes:

Optimizing production with innovative hardware and software solutions

Empowering people with data-driven insights and visibility

Driving sustainability

Building workforce and asset resilience

Accelerating transformation through digital solutions

This event offers an agenda of hands-on labs, best practice presentations, product demonstrations, customer success stories, networking, and keynote presentations.

This year's ROKLive EMEA will include:

More than 155 interactive sessions in focus areas including: cybersecurity, digital engineering, digital transformation

A drop-in-room for technical consulting

A Digital Engineering Summit; a new forum highlighting the next level of industrial engineering to address the immense potential of digital twins and simulation to accelerate industrial productivity with Rockwell Automation's dynamic digital twin software Emulate3D

A Connection Zone providing an ideal venue to meet with peers and partners and learn what's new in the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork

Registration for ROKLive EMEA, which will be located at the Marriott Auditorium Hotel & Conference Center, is now open with a discounted early bird rate until 15 January 2024. Rockwell Automation also offers a 50% discount for young professionals under 30 when booking with another full-price paying colleague.

