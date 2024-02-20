Rockwell Automation Announces Direct Air Capture Carbon Removal Credit Agreement with 1PointFive

BRUSSELS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce an agreement with 1PointFive to purchase carbon dioxide removal (CDR) credits from STRATOS, 1PointFive's Direct Air Capture (DAC) facility under construction in Texas.

Central to Rockwell Automation's purpose is connecting the imagination of people with the potential of technology, to expand human possibility and make the world more connected, more productive, and more sustainable. For more than 120 years, Rockwell's technology and expertise have improved the efficiency of industrial processes, which includes making the most of scarce resources. Our holistic strategy encompasses company-wide sustainability efforts, while also helping our customers and communities be more sustainable and equitable. Rockwell Automation is committed to environmental stewardship and exploring options to accelerate the net zero transition—the primary reason for the partnership.

"We're excited to collaborate with 1PointFive as we expand our company's sustainability goals. This is our first step in demonstrating our commitment to advancing carbon capture technologies, starting with how our company does business and what it means for the world around us," said Tom O'Reilly, vice president, sustainability, Rockwell Automation. "Every day, we help tens of thousands of global customers achieve productivity and sustainability goals with data-driven solutions, so it's only right we start from within, ultimately expanding our ability to make a positive impact on the world."

Rockwell Automation plans to use 1PointFive's CDR credits to address emissions associated with its corporate travel program. Once operational, 1PointFive's DAC facility will extract carbon dioxide from ambient air directly and can address CO2 emissions from dispersed sources, such as automobile and airplane travel, which is oftentimes difficult to tackle.

The CDR credits from 1PointFive aligns with Rockwell's commitment to support technologies, such as DAC, that can advance sustainability goals by providing a practical, transparent and durable carbon removal solution.

"We are pleased to support Rockwell Automation's sustainability strategy and demonstrate how Direct Air Capture credits can become a solution to remove emissions from transportation," said Michael Avery, president and general manager, 1PointFive. "This agreement reinforces Direct Air Capture's potential to address emissions from hard-to-decarbonize sources and provides an example that other organizations can follow to further their own climate goals."

To learn more about Rockwell Automation's commitment to sustainability, please click here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg