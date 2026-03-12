Roborock Becomes the World's No. 1 Smart Cleaning Robot Brand, According to IDC

BEIJING, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock today announced that it has become the world's No. 1 smart cleaning robot brand in 2025, according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025 (1). This recognition reflects Roborock's technology leadership and accelerated global expansion in an industry that is currently entering a new stage of development defined by an expanding product portfolio. According to IDC, even when considering companies selling Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Robotic Lawn Mowers, and other types of household clinic robots, Roborock has been found to be the #1 brand in terms of shipments (5.8m in 2025) and market share (17.7%). In terms of, specifically, Robot Vacuum Cleaners (RVC), Roborock has continuously ranked #1 in IDC's ranking since 2023 H2, and repeats its success in 2025 H2 with an all-time-high 27.0% market share, becoming once again the number 1 RVC brand for third consecutive year.

Roborock is #1 Globally—and #1 in Major National Markets across America, Europe, and Asia

IDC's analysis highlights the accelerating shift in global competitive dynamics, driven by rapid product iteration, AI development, and the growing influence of Chinese brands expanding overseas. Against this challenging backdrop, Roborock claimed for the first time the #1 global shipments and market share position not only in the Robotic Vacuum category, as it had done since 2023, but also, for the first time, as the number one vendor amongst all competitors that sell wider product categories that include robot vacuum, robotic lawn mowers, and other household cleaning products.

Narrowing down its analysis to, specifically, the Robot Vacuum Cleaner (RVC) product segment, Roborock dominated IDC's tracking as the #1 vendor quarter after quarter, achieving its highest 27.0% market share in the second half of 2025. IDC further notes that Roborock ranked Number 1 in key national markets including the United States (Americas), Germany (Europe), and South Korea (Asia Pacific)—underscoring the strength of Roborock's global brand and its product competitiveness across continents, diverse user needs, home types, and cleaning habits. According to IDC, Roborock's success is supported by technological advantages, overseas expansion, and an expanded product portfolio.

Source : Global Home Cleaning Robot Market 2025: Chinese Brands Dominate as Lawn, Window, and Pool Robots Surge

(1) Sources:

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Smart Vacuum Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Pool Cleaning Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

IDC Worldwide Quarterly Lawn Mower Robotics Tracker, 2025Q4

