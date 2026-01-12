CES 2026: Roborock releases the world's first robotic vacuum with wheel-leg architecture as it joins hands with Real Madrid Football Club

Announcements also included the Roborock Saros 20, Roborock Saros 20 Sonic, Roborock F25 ACE Pro, and Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow. These launches happened in partnership with Real Madrid Football Club for the Vacuum Cleaner category, announced ahead of the show's starting date.

Roborock also announced separate to the Real Madrid partnership its entry into the US market for lawnmower products, including the new RockMow X1 LiDAR. Consumers, clients, and interested parties can visit Roborock's Booth #52632 at Venetian Expo CES 2026 from January 6 to January 9th during show hours.

Roborock Saros Rover - The World's First Wheel-Leg Robovac

In a world-first, Roborock introduced at CES 2026 the Roborock Saros Rover, featuring the world's first two-wheel-leg architecture in a robovac. Each wheel-leg provides reach, lift, height, and imitates human mobility, enabling the robot to raise and lower each one of the wheel-legs independently, execute small jumps, agile turns, sudden stops, and directional changes, all while maintaining a level body as the ground changes.

At a software level, Saros Rover harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence algorithms, in conjunction with complex motion sensors and 3D spatial information to understand its environment and make its wheel-legs react with precision.

The Saros Rover excels in multi-storey homes, where it is able to clean each one of the steps of a staircase as it goes to the second floor, dramatically reducing "no-go" zones and transitioning into cleaning areas previously inaccessible for homes with a single robovac.

The Saros Rover is able to tackle several types of non-flat surfaces, with staircases being the most obvious one. This includes not only traditional staircases but also curved staircases, or even carpeted staircases with bullnose fronts, all while cleaning each one of their steps as it navigates through them. Other types of surfaces that Saros Rover is able to tackle include slopes as well as complex multi-level room thresholds requiring height and power. Saros Rover is a real product in development with an unconfirmed launch date.

The Greatest Meeting The Greatest - Roborock and Real Madrid Football Club join hands

Announced days before the show's beginning, Roborock presents at CES its first activation within the strategic global partnership with Real Madrid Football Club's First Men and First Women teams, widely ranked as one of the greatest football clubs in history. The partnership is solely related to Roborock's extensive portfolio of Vacuum Cleaner products and excludes other product lines from the brand. Under the umbrella theme of "The Greatest Meeting The Greatest", the partnership responds to a deep affinity between the brand ethos of both organizations, which have achieved remarkable historical performance with innovation as common denominator. The partnership will bring Roborock's smart-cleaning innovations to life through stadium exposure, campaigns and player-led storytelling that translate the meaning of "Real Smart Cleaning" from the pitch to the home.

Roborock's early 2026 Robovac line-up: Roborock Saros 20, Roborock Saros 20 Sonic, and Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow

At its keynote, Clarbi Lu, product marketing lead at Roborock, unveiled new smart cleaning products launching in the first half of the year. Leading the lineup are the Roborock Saros 20 and Roborock Saros 20 Sonic, the latest flagship models in the Saros Series. Saros 20 upgrades the StarSight™ Autonomous System 2.0 with enhanced AI object recognition and a new AdaptiLift Chassis 3.0 for improved threshold climbing. Saros 20 Sonic adds RetractSense™ Navigation, an ultra-slim body, and the VibraRise® 5.0 Mopping System. Both use a 35,000 Pa HyperForce® motor and a new RockDock®. The Qrevo Series also expands with the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Flow.

Rockmow X1 LiDAR, X1, RockNeo Q1 lead the Roborock North American Roll-Out of Lawnmowers

Roborock has announced its North American expansion into the lawnmower category with three key models. The flagship RockMow X1 LiDAR features Sentisphere™ LiDAR Environmental Perception, 4WD traction, and Active Steering for flawless coverage. Alternatively, the RockMow X1 utilizes RTK and VSLAM navigation alongside a Dynamic Suspension System for industry-leading edge cutting. For smaller gardens, the entry-level RockNeo Q1 makes smart care accessible by combining RTK + VSLAM navigation with Stereo Vision Obstacle Avoidance.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. Having become the #1 best-selling robotic vacuum cleaner brand according to IDC*, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, robotic lawn mowers and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in millions of homes across more than 170 countries and regions. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. As of 2026, Roborock serves more than 22 million households. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

