Roaring Debut for the Reaper of Death as it Dominates The Royal Canadian Mint's Latest Collector Coin Offering

The discovery of the Thanatotheristes degrootorum enhances the understanding of paleontologists into Canada's prehistoric past. Estimated to be at the top of the food chain, this tyrannosaur species pre-dates the Tyrannosaurus rex by 12 million years and is estimated to have been eight metres (26 feet) long. The fossil fragments, found by John and Sandra De Groot while out on a family walk along the Bow River in Alberta, are the inspiration for this coin. The fossilized skull of the giant appears atop the black-rhodium plated coin, giving it a rocky texture and truly capturing the story of this frighteningly named, toothy, two-legged carnivore. This exciting coin, and many others, can be ordered from the Mint as of today.

Other coins offered this month include:

The 2020 $10 Fine Silver Coin - O Canada! The Great Outdoors, part of a 6-coin series that each depict a famous Canadian symbol or scene from the artist's perspective;

Fine Silver Coin - O Canada! The Great Outdoors, part of a 6-coin series that each depict a famous Canadian symbol or scene from the artist's perspective; The 2020 110 oz. Pure Gold Coin - Tribute to Alex Colville - 1967 1-Cent Coin, a timeless piece in honour of the 100 th anniversary of his birth;

- 1967 Coin, a timeless piece in honour of the 100 anniversary of his birth; The 2021 $3 Fine Silver Coin - Floral Emblems of Canada - Nunavut Purple Saxifrage, designed by artist Lisa Thomson-Khan ;

Fine Silver Coin - Floral Emblems of - Nunavut Purple Saxifrage, designed by artist ; The 2021 $5 Fine Silver Coin - Silver Maple Leaf - W Mint Mark, an ever-popular coin amongst collectors and struck at the Mint's Winnipeg facility;

Fine Silver Coin - Silver Maple Leaf - W Mint Mark, an ever-popular coin amongst collectors and struck at the Mint's facility; The 2021 $20 Pure Gold Coin - 100 th Anniversary of Canada's Coat of Arms, featuring the Coat of Arms created for Canada in 1921 in extraordinary detail;

Pure Gold Coin - 100 Anniversary of Coat of Arms, featuring the Coat of Arms created for in 1921 in extraordinary detail; The 2021 $50 Fine Silver Coin - The First 100 Years of Confederation - Coming of Age, designed by artist Glen Green , featuring the effigies of five monarchs on a single coin;

Fine Silver Coin - The First 100 Years of Confederation - Coming of Age, designed by artist , featuring the effigies of five monarchs on a single coin; The 2021 $50 Pure Gold Coin - Gold Maple Leaf - W Mint Mark, a Winnipeg -struck tribute to the Mint's world-renowned Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin;

Pure Gold Coin - Gold Maple Leaf - W Mint Mark, a -struck tribute to the Mint's world-renowned Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin; The 2021 $125 Fine Silver Coin - Triumphant Dragon, featuring the artwork of Simon Ng ;

Fine Silver Coin - Triumphant Dragon, featuring the artwork of ; The 2021 $200 Pure Gold Coin - Celebrating Canada's Diversity Eternal Love, a Celtic-inspired tribute by Bonnie Ross ;

Pure Gold Coin - Celebrating Canada's Diversity Eternal Love, a Celtic-inspired tribute by ; The 2021 Fine Silver Proof Set - 100 th Anniversary of Bluenose, featuring the legendary schooner in a selectively gold-plated glimmer; and

Anniversary of Bluenose, featuring the legendary schooner in a selectively gold-plated glimmer; and The 2021 Special Wrap Roll Collection - First Strikes, uncirculated editions of the first 2021-dated coins.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Images of the coins are available here.

These products can be ordered by contacting the Mint at 1-800-267–1871 in Canada, 1-800-268–6468 in the US, or at www.mint.ca.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media are asked to contact: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Telephone: 613-884-6370, reeves@mint.ca

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1448011/Royal_Canadian_Mint_Roaring_Debut_for_the_Reaper_of_Death_as_it.jpg

Related Links

https://www.mint.ca/



SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint