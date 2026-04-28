Rivermate Launches as a Unified Global Employer of Record Platform, Bringing Together Eos Global Expansion, Serviap Global, and Hightekers' EOR Operations

The combined entity brings together over 15 years of operational experience — anchored by Eos Global Expansion's and Serviap Global's founding in 2010 — across Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Rivermate now delivers EOR services through 38 wholly owned legal entities worldwide, supported by in-country teams and an extensive network of trusted local partners, enabling coverage across 180+ countries and supporting over 3,500 workers globally.

Through this operational and brand consolidation, the four entities now operate as one global company under the Rivermate name — delivering a more consistent, controlled, and locally grounded approach to international hiring, EOR, Contractor of Record (COR), and payroll.

Existing client contracts and service delivery are unaffected. Clients will continue working with their existing contacts, with the added benefit of expanded global capabilities across the unified platform.

Commenting on the news, Roger Oudiz, Chairman of the Group, said:

"We are not just renaming companies. We are building a global infrastructure for the future of work. Bringing Eos, Serviap, and our Hightekers EOR operations under the Rivermate brand is the right move at the right time — it gives our clients a single, trusted partner wherever they hire, and gives our teams the platform they deserve to compete globally. The regional expertise that made each of these businesses great is not going anywhere. It is now part of something bigger."

One company, two brands

This consolidation is part of a broader group strategy to build the world's most comprehensive global work intermediary: a platform that serves both companies navigating international expansion and professionals seeking to work on their own terms — across Employer of Record, Contractor of Record, global payroll, and freelancer management. It establishes a two-brand structure, with each brand serving a distinct market and mission.

Rivermate becomes the group's single global brand for Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor of Record (COR), and Contractor Payment solutions. The Serviap and Eos brands will be retired, with their operations, teams, and client relationships continuing within Rivermate.

Hightekers will continue to operate as a distinct brand, serving independent professionals globally through a premium freelancer management solution. With an established market presence and a loyal customer base, Hightekers retains its own identity, teams, and commercial focus.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) provider that enables companies to hire, manage, and pay employees internationally — combining owned infrastructure with local expertise and dedicated human support. Built on 15 years of experience across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Rivermate operates through 38 wholly owned entities and a network of 150+ trusted partners, covering 180+ countries and supporting 3,500+ workers worldwide.

Website: https://rivermate.com/

Media contact: press@rivermate.com

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