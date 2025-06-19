Risk Analytics Market is Poised to Hit $91.33 Billion, Globally, by 2030 Amid Rising Threat Complexity - Exclusive Report by The Research Insights

CHICAGO, June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Risk Analytics Market is projected to be valued at USD 44.55 billion in 2024 and reach USD 91.33 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% according to a new report by The Research Insights. This substantial expansion is driven by the rising complexity of emerging risks and the widespread adoption of advanced technology solutions. Organizations are planning to boost their spending on governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) software by over 35% in the next two years, indicating a stronger emphasis on enhancing risk management frameworks. Leading companies identify the development of a digital risk strategy as a top priority for the coming years. The increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in risk assessment, along with the growth of cloud-based analytics tools, is changing how organizations identify and manage risks. As a result, the demand for digital risk strategies and risk advisory services is on the rise, bolstered by favourable regulations and government-supported digital-first initiatives.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the Risk Analytics Market growth of 12.7% comprises a vast array of Component, Risk Type Application, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, and Geography which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Risk Analytics Market Growth: According to an exhaustive report by The Research Insights, the Risk Analytics Market is experiencing significant growth. The Global Risk Analytics Market experiences strong growth from the joint effects of unique and emerging factors that redefine risk management methods for multiple industries. The widespread implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in predictive analytics stands as a primary factor for enabling real-time risk detection systems and more flexible decision-making models. The swift digital transformation in financial services, healthcare, and energy sectors has amplified requirements for advanced risk analytics solutions to address cyber threats and operational vulnerabilities while meeting regulatory standards. The increase in geopolitical tensions along with climate-related risks and supply chain disruptions led organizations to embrace comprehensive scenario-based tools for risk assessment. The combination of big data with cloud-native analytics platforms promotes the development of risk analysis models that are both scalable and flexible while reducing operational costs. The expanding focus on ESG metrics represents a developing trend that pushes firms to include non-financial risk elements in their analytics structures to comply with investor demands and regulatory standards. These elements work together to create innovation that pushes the global risk analytics landscape toward rapid development.

Increasing Complexity of Regulatory Requirements:

The global risk analytics market expands primarily due to the dynamic changes in regulatory requirements which become more stringent over time. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), European Banking Authority (EBA), Basel Committee and other global financial regulatory authorities implement strong compliance standards which force organizations to improve their risk management structures. Financial institutions and enterprises must fulfill robust risk assessment protocols for credit, market, operational, and liquidity risks under regulatory mandates such as Basel III, Solvency II, GDPR, and Dodd-Frank. Organizations that encounter penalties for failing to comply with regulations now focus their investments on advanced analytics technologies to create transparent systems while automating reports and keeping audit trails. Risk analytics tools help businesses pool and process data for live compliance tracking thus lessening manual supervision workloads and lowering the chance of regulatory violations.

Surging Cybersecurity Threats and Operational Risks:

The current digital world exposes businesses to extreme levels of cyber threats along with data breaches and operational vulnerabilities. The necessity for proactive risk identification methods and mitigation strategies has become clear through recent major attacks on critical infrastructure and financial systems. The quickening pace of digital transformation across industries leads to a greater complexity in operational risk which includes both system failures and vendor risks together with internal fraudulent activities. Modern risk analytics tools use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) together with big data analysis to track risk indicators and identify anomalies while generating simulations of possible disruptions as they happen. Enterprises can act strategically with speed once predictive analytics reveal cybersecurity threats before they become severe. The changing threat environment requires organizations to move past traditional defensive methods and adopt flexible risk management solutions that utilize analytics to quickly respond to new challenges.

Growing Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making Across Industries:

Another key driving force behind the global risk analytics market expansion is the transition to data-focused business models. Multiple sectors such as banking and insurance as well as healthcare, energy and retail sectors see the importance of using large datasets to detect patterns and predict trends for better decision-making. By utilizing risk analytics enterprises can detect unseen risks measure possible financial consequences and establish mitigation plans according to data supported conclusions. The combination of risk analytics with enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), and various operational systems gives organizations a comprehensive understanding of their enterprise risk. The growing integration between technology and business intelligence systems leads to increased demand for cloud-based analytics platforms with scalable solutions offering real-time dashboards and advanced visualization tools alongside scenario modelling features. Businesses are now using risk management as a strategic asset instead of treating it as just a compliance requirement.

Geographical Insights:

The market leadership of North America has been established over time with its share reaching 39.0% in 2023. During the forecast period the region is predicted to maintain its growth path with a CAGR of 13.0% which will be primarily supported by increasing industrial safety demands and rising recognition for comprehensive risk management solutions. The current global financial environment poses numerous threats to both operational stability and financial health for businesses.

During the forecast period European risk analytics market will experience substantial expansion as various non-financial industries including healthcare, energy, and transportation embrace risk analytics solutions. The adoption of analytics by organizations across various industries to manage resources and improve patient outcomes and safety while ensuring compliance drives the growing demand for risk analytics solutions throughout multiple sectors.

Global Risk Analytics Market Segmentation and Geographical Insights:

Based on Component, the risk analytics market is divided into, Software and Solutions. The software segment has emerged as the leading contributor to market revenue, accounting for 66.3% in 2023, and is poised for accelerated growth over the forecast period.

in 2023, and is poised for accelerated growth over the forecast period. Based on Application, the risk analytics market is divided into, Operational risk, financial risk, Compliance risk, Strategic risk, and Others. The operational risk segment dominated revenue, a trend that underscores the critical role it plays in a company's overall performance.

Based on Deployment Type, the risk analytics market is divided into, On-premise, and Cloud. The on-premises segment dominated the market share, as it provides organizations with tailored risk analytics solutions that align with their unique business needs and risk management approaches.

Based on Industry Vertical, the risk analytics market is divided into, BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, Telecom & IT, Energy and utilities, Healthcare, and Other. The BFSI segment dominated revenue share, and it is expected to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period.

The Risk Analytics Market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Global Risk Analytics Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

Accenture

ACL Services Ltd.

AxiomSL

dba Galvanize

Eurorisk Systems Ltd

Fidelity National Information Services

Gurucul

IBM

Moody's Analytics

OneSpan

Oracle Corporation

Risk Edge Solutions

SAS Institute

Verisk Analytics

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Global Risk Analytics Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

In March 2025 : As part of a strategic alliance, Deloitte joined forces with Mercans to create and execute a leading Quality Management and Risk Framework. Deloitte delivers specialized expertise to improve internal controls and governance while ensuring quality assurance. Mercans now has enhanced capabilities to deliver secure and regulatory-compliant solutions that stay ahead of future challenges which demonstrates its dedication to operational excellence and regulatory compliance.

: As part of a strategic alliance, Deloitte joined forces with Mercans to create and execute a leading Quality Management and Risk Framework. Deloitte delivers specialized expertise to improve internal controls and governance while ensuring quality assurance. Mercans now has enhanced capabilities to deliver secure and regulatory-compliant solutions that stay ahead of future challenges which demonstrates its dedication to operational excellence and regulatory compliance. In January 2025 : IBM and Telefónica Tech have announced their joint development agreement for security solutions designed to tackle challenges from future quantum computing advancements. Telefónica Tech will adopt IBM's quantum-safe technologies to enhance risk assessments and enable organizations to identify and resolve cryptographic vulnerabilities.

: IBM and Telefónica Tech have announced their joint development agreement for security solutions designed to tackle challenges from future quantum computing advancements. Telefónica Tech will adopt IBM's quantum-safe technologies to enhance risk assessments and enable organizations to identify and resolve cryptographic vulnerabilities. In January 2025 : The partnership between SAP and SNP SE grew stronger in January 2025 to speed up customer transitions to RISE with SAP through efficient and secure migration strategies that minimize downtime. Their current explorations include developing data management collaboration for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud.

: The partnership between SAP and SNP SE grew stronger in to speed up customer transitions to RISE with SAP through efficient and secure migration strategies that minimize downtime. Their current explorations include developing data management collaboration for SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. In January 2025 : Moody's credit data and analytics became part of Aon's insurance and risk management services through a partnership between the two companies. Through this partnership Aon's clients receive enhanced understandings of creditworthiness and potential exposure risks. The partnership first started in Europe before it targeted worldwide expansion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the forecasted market size of the Risk Analytics Market in 2030?

The forecasted market size of the Risk Analytics Market is USD 91.33 billion in 2030. Who are the leading players in the Risk Analytics Market?

The key players in the Risk Analytics Market include, Accenture; ACL Services Ltd.; AxiomSL; dba Galvanize; Eurorisk Systems Ltd; Fidelity National Information Services; Gurucul; IBM; Moody's Analytics; OneSpan; Oracle Corporation; Risk Edge Solutions; SAS Institute; and Verisk Analytics. What are the major drivers for the Risk Analytics Market?

The global risk analytics market is expected to see substantial expansion because of changing regulatory standards along with cybersecurity challenges and the growing complexity of business processes in today's data-focused world. Which is the largest region during the forecasted period in the Risk Analytics Market?

The market leadership of North America has been established over time with its share reaching 39.0% in 2023. During the forecast period the region is predicted to maintain its growth path with a CAGR of 13.0% which will be primarily supported by increasing industrial safety demands and rising recognition for comprehensive risk management solutions. Which is the largest segment, by component, during the forecasted period in the Risk Analytics Market?

The software segment has emerged as the leading contributor to market revenue, accounting for 66.3% in 2023, and is poised for accelerated growth over the forecast period.

Conclusion:

The ongoing development of analytics technologies alongside artificial intelligence and big data platforms has transformed the risk analytics market by helping organizations take early action against potential threats through identification and assessment. The combination of escalating cyber threats along with regulatory obligations and market fluctuations drives growing demand for smart risk management solutions across financial services, healthcare organizations, insurance firms, and manufacturing industries. Modern enterprises implement risk analytics platforms as core components of their strategies because they deliver real-time insights along with predictive modeling capabilities and automated compliance monitoring. The combination of cloud infrastructure with IoT data streams improves scalability and responsiveness and along with user-friendly dashboards aids quicker decision-making processes. Customizable and AI-driven analytics tools are essential for businesses facing complex global risks to build resilience and regulatory compliance while enabling strategic decisions during digital transformation.

The report from The Research Insights, therefore, provides several stakeholders— financial institutions, regulatory bodies, government agencies, insurance companies, and risk management consultants—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

With projected growth to US$ 91.33 billion by 2030, the Global Risk Analytics Market represents a significant opportunity for fintech startups, AI and data analytics firms, cybersecurity companies, and cloud service providers, can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving market landscape.

