Rising Demand for Vegan Products and Growing Vegan Population to Drive Vegan Collagen Market at a CAGR of 9.1% through 2034

Future Market Insights, Inc.'s latest report reveals a flourishing vegan collagen market, fueled by consumers' desire for ethical, sustainable, and functional ingredients. Discover deeper insights and uncover lucrative stakeholder opportunities in this burgeoning market.

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis, the Global Vegan Collagen Market is expected to reach US$ 150.1 million in 2024. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1%, reaching US$ 357.7 million by 2034.

A primary driver of the vegan collagen market is the growing inclination of consumers toward functional and naturally produced components. Vegan collagen is becoming increasingly popular as people seek ethical and ecological options. This is especially applicable in the health and cosmetic market.

The development of several forms of vegan collagen, including plant-based collagen peptides and fermentation techniques, has further propelled the market's expansion. Multiple industries are incorporating vegan collagen into their products and services to gain traction.

Vegan collagen products are becoming popular as consumers seek plant-based collagen substitutes rather than animal collagen. The market also benefits from the increased awareness and adoption of vegan & cruelty-free lifestyles.

Applications of vegan collagen have grown over time in several industries, including food, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, personal care, and more. In the food sector, it is used in functional food and dietary supplements to enhance the body's nutritional deficiency and skin health.

With the increasing demand for vegan collagen in cosmetic goods, the cosmetic market makes a substantial contribution to the market's growth. The market provides a range of product types to meet the needs of different industries and consumers, such as liquid solutions, serums, gummies, capsules, and powders. The market offers growth opportunities for international expansion in unexplored markets and the development of innovative plant-based collagen sources.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The global vegan collagen market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 357.7 million by 2034.

by 2034. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. The powder form is estimated to hold a market share of 75.4% in 2024.

in 2024. Germany is estimated to have a value CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

is estimated to have a value CAGR of during the forecast period. Japan is projected to surge at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

"The global vegan collagen market is driven by increasing consumer preference for functional and naturally sourced ingredients in cosmetic & health supplement products. Developing several forms of vegan collagen and growing awareness & adoption of vegan and cruelty-free lifestyles are set to further fuel the market." – says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Report Coverage:

Attribute Details Estimated Value (2024) US$ 150.1 million Projected Value (2034) US$ 357.7 million Anticipated Growth Rate (2024 to 2034) 9.1 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ million for Value, MT for Volume Key Countries Covered • United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • United Kingdom • France • Italy • Spain • Nordic • Russia • Poland • China • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Australia and New Zealand • Japan • GCC countries • North Africa • South Africa • Others. Key Segments Covered By Source: Fruits

Vegetables

Algae

Others By Form: Powder

Liquid By Application: Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Cosmetics By Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players and Recent Developments in Vegan Collagen Market

Following are the leading players operating in the market. Companies are improving the quality of their products and access to wider market by pursuing acquisitions and mergers. This is because pooling resources, experience, and clientele can open doors to fresh talent, manufacturing sites, distribution channels, and technology.

Revive Collagen

Golde

Pai Skincare

Unived

SMPNutra

Olena Health

OZiva

SENIORITY.IN

Rejuvenated

Raw Beauty Lab

NUTRICORE BIOSCIENCES PVT. LTD

HealthKart

Your Super

PlantFusion

Nutricore Biosciences Private Limited

Other Players

Launching new products can assist market players in staying competitive and accommodating the changing demands of their customer base. This allows leading companies to increase their market share while attracting new customers and retaining their existing base.

For instance,

In 2022, Revive Collagen launched the world's first clinically proven liquid vegan collagen supplement, which is claimed to mimic human type 1 collagen.

Revive Collagen launched the world's first clinically proven liquid vegan collagen supplement, which is claimed to mimic human type 1 collagen. In 2023, Geltor introduced NuColl™, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications designed to improve hair smoothness, frizz, and volume control.

The study provides compelling insights into based vegan collagen market segment based on source (fruits, vegetables, algae and others), form (powder and liquid), application (nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, food industry and cosmetics), and region

