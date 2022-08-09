Rising Automation Trend to Aid the Global Plant Asset Management Market Garner US$ 18 Billion by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

United States plant asset management industry is estimated to skyrocket at a CAGR of 10.6%. India is projected to record a 9% CAGR during the forecast period. Availability of Sophisticated IT infrastructure and supporting government actions to promotes the Plant Asset Management Growth.

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global plant asset management market is anticipated to garner US$ 18 Billion while expanding at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The market is estimated at US$ 5 Billion in 2021 and US$ 6 Billion in 2022.

Physical asset management has been more important to a company's performance in recent decades. Automation is one cause for this trend, since it has led companies to delegate more duties to machines, increasing the importance of maintenance. Companies are increasingly using plant asset management as an optimization method to increase process efficiency and lower maintenance costs, hence boosting their return on investment/assets.

Companies have reported nearly a 30% decrease in maintenance costs and up to a 20% reduction in production, downtime as a result of a strong plant asset management strategy. Controls and automation will be used practically everywhere in the future to collect complicated real-time data and automate actions for plant performance gains.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

"The increasing digitization and the introduction of Industry 4.0 are allowing numerous stakeholders to embrace lean manufacturing processes. Plants that use lean procedures have witnessed a 10% to 12% increase in production. The benefits of these techniques encourage the adoption of digitalization in industrial processes, resulting in increased market demand."

Competitive Landscape

Companies are working on different merger and acquisition tactics to gain a competitive advantage in the market. The following are the important actors in plant asset management:

ABB Ltd.

AB SKF

Bentley Systems

CGI Group, Inc.

Dassault Systèmes

Emerson

Endress+Hauser Management AG

General Electrical

Hitachi

Honeywell

IBM Corporation

IFS AB

Ing. Punzenberger COPA-DATA GmbH

Maxwell Technologies Inc

Oracle Corporation

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

Siemens

Schneider Electric SA

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Recent key developments among players are:

In July 2022 , GE revealed the brand names of the new firms that will be formed as a result of its planned split into three industry-leading, worldwide, investment-grade public companies focused on the expansion sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation.

, GE revealed the brand names of the new firms that will be formed as a result of its planned split into three industry-leading, worldwide, investment-grade public companies focused on the expansion sectors of healthcare, energy, and aviation. In July 2022 , Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced the development of a remote diagnostic service for on-board automobile lithium-ion batteries. The achievement of steady and efficient battery operation is becoming more critical for the deployment of electric cars. Hitachi High-Tech will begin recommending this service to worldwide clients via various networks in order to contribute to a circular society by resolving customer difficulties.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Global Plant asset management market presenting a historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis by Component (Solution (Asset Lifecycle Management, Predictive Maintenance, Work Order Management and Inventory Management) and (Service, Professional Service and Managed Service), by Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), by Asset Type (Production Assets and Automation Assets), By End-User (Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, Mining & Metal, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others) & Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa)

Key Segments Covered in the Plant Asset Management Industry Survey

Plant Asset Management Market by Component:

Plant Asset Management Solution

Asset Lifecycle Management

Predictive Maintenance

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Plant Asset Management Service

Professional Service

Managed Service

Plant Asset Management Market by Deployment:

Cloud Plant Asset Management

On-premise Plant Asset Management

Plant Asset Management Market by Asset Type:

Production Plant Asset Management

Automation Plant Asset Management

Plant Asset Management Market by End User:

Plant Asset Management for Energy & Power

Plant Asset Management for Oil & Gas

Plant Asset Management for Petrochemicals

Plant Asset Management for Mining & Metals

Plant Asset Management for Aerospace & Defense

Plant Asset Management for Automotive

Plant Asset Management for Other End Users

Plant Asset Management Market by Region:

North America Plant Asset Management Market

Europe Plant Asset Management Market

East Asia Plant Asset Management Market

South Asia Plant Asset Management Market

Oceania Plant Asset Management Market

Latin America Plant Asset Management Market

Middle East & Africa Plant Asset Management Market

