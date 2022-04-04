Risen Energy launches ultra-low-carbon BIPV and HJT products

NINGBO, China, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Risen Energy Co., Ltd., a leading solar module manufacturer in China, just concluded its press conference in Ninghai, Zhejiang province, for the launch of the latest lineup of building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) products, which included Super Top, Super Tile alongside its latest heterojunction (HJT) offering, Hyper-ion. The entire lineup boasts further reduction in carbon use and improved power generation performance, vastly widening the opportunities for the development and implementation of BIPV and HJT products.

Super BIPV leads in delivering "green" roofs

Every industry in China has jumped on the carbon reduction bandwagon in light of the Chinese government setting carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals. In 2021, the government rolled out a series of carbon reduction policies specifically targeting the building and construction sector, to encourage the construction of greener and low-carbon buildings and environments and to prepare the sector for the arrival of the carbon peak and carbon neutrality era. In response to the policies, Risen Energy, in its role as a leader and pioneer in all things photovoltaic, launched two key products, the Super Top for the roofs of industrial and commercial buildings and the Super Tile for residential rooftops. The two products hit all the high notes in terms of being a proponent of the drive to populate China with green and environmentally-responsible housing stock: they are safe, reliable, economical, diverse in the applicability, easy to install and aesthetically pleasing in appearance.

Super Top's unique feature is a new assembly method for the steel plate and the PV module so that the modules seamlessly blend in with the colors usually adopted by the steel industry and can be fully integrated into the construction process rather than bolted on after the fact. The module boasts new double-glass frame-free modules with 210mm wafers. The 210+ double-glass ensures high power generation capacity, the edgeless frame prevents the collection of dust on top of the unit, and the 210+HJT cell delivers a 7 per cent power generation gain. The module is 740W and comes equipped with 360-degree upright locking, is waterproof and exhibits no shading loss, notching the power generation gain up another 1.5%.

Turning to the module's aesthetics, Super Top comes with optional aluminum-zinc- magnesium or color coated steel plates and customized colors to satisfy end-user preferences. The installation is simple and fast and can be completed by one person, while operation and maintenance post-installation is minimized. The corrosion resistance design of the product itself and excellent wind and fire resistance mean longer periods between each maintenance check, delivering a safe and worry-free experience.

The 1817mm*420mm Super Tile comes in a variety of colors and shapes that perfectly match household roof systems. The module has a maximum power of 120 watts and a dust-free design that enhances power generation efficiency by 5%. Like Super Top, installation is easy and fast and can be completed by one person, leading to a saving of 30% in construction costs.

Super Tile comes in two formats, "stacked" and "tile" to meet diverse end-user preferences. The cost is basically equivalent to that of a household distributed system and the roof tiles that would have taken up the same space. With effectively no change in cost compared to older solutions, the low-carbon Super Tile better meets current market demand.

Hyper-ion boosts the green value of HJT products

Keeping costs under control has always been a challenging problem that, to date, has stood in the way of HJT technology going mainstream. Based on leading technologies in semiconductor physics, semiconductor packaging, basic materials and equipment design, after thousands of iterations, Risen Energy finally launched a product that it can be proud of. The new product— Hyper-ion cell uses 210 HJT half-cut 120 micron and microcrystalline technology, achieving a super high efficiency exceeding 25.2%. Basing the calculation on a 100MW project in Hainan province, the long-term power generation of an HJT solution has the advantage of reducing LCOE by more than 10% and possibly even more when comparing both the one-time investment costs and ongoing overhead associated with traditional processes.

Relying on advances in passivation technology, the unit comes with an open voltage above 750mV and ultra-thin wafers that are quite a bit less thick than TOPCon and PERC, as well as HJT thin cells with carbon value nearly 30% lower than that of PERC. Using a high strength alloy steel frame, Hyper-ion's carbon footprint score is reduced from more than 570 per kw to less than 400 without the application of special silicon materials, and can be notched down even further, to nearly 300 when special silicon materials are used. These are highly enviable benchmarks in the ultra-low carbon sector.

Risen Energy's HJT modules perform at 5 times the norm required by the IEC test specifications, while the carbon footprint score certified by a third party standing at less than 400. When applying the carbon footprint approach, the potential premium for Hyper-ion can reach 0.01 yuan per watt based on the current price of European carbon emission rights at around 80 euros per ton.

Risen Energy plans to focus mainly on research into low-carbon series products, including further R&D into BIPV, steel frame and HJT technologies, with the goal of launching more low-carbon products, further building out the photovoltaic "low-carbon universe", facilitating green and sustainable development, and accelerating the transition to a zero-carbon era.

