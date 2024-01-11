RIoT Secure wins two Business Worldwide Magazine Global Corporate Excellence Awards

RIoT security specialist RIoT Secure has been named twice in the 2023 Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards.

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shining a spotlight on the relentless pursuit of business excellence, the Awards recognise companies and visionary leaders who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation, ethical standards, and outstanding performance. By acknowledging these achievements on a global stage, the accolades not only celebrate success but encourage others to follow suit, fostering a culture of excellence that transcends borders and industries. The ultimate aim is to propel the corporate world towards a brighter, more sustainable future. Stockholm-based RIoT Secure was the outright winner in two categories: 'Best IoT Device Lifecycle Management Platform' & 'Most Innovative IoT Security Solution of the Year', for its trailblazing work in IoT Security.

About RIoT Secure

The IoT landscape holds huge potential for future innovation, but in a world where our surroundings are not just interconnected but also intelligent, the proliferation of smart devices also raises significant concerns about privacy and security. With over 7 billion smart devices in use around the world, the IoT landscape has faced a series of significant security breaches over the years, underscoring the escalating need for robust cybersecurity solutions.

Founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs Aaron Ardiri and Björn de Jounge, RIoT Secure offers a unique lifecycle management platform that ensures security technology can be available on all IoT devices and is embedded in the foundations of IoT software development.

One of the biggest causes of security issues with IoT devices is that many developers lack the resources or knowledge to deploy complex security features. RIoT Secure tackles this issue head-on, with a solution so flexible that developers can use their own preferred programming languages and runtime environments, resulting in robust IoT applications that are functional, reliable and safe.

This game-changing approach, which RIoT Secure refers to as the "Internet of Disconnected Things", includes a dedicated microcontroller for communication and security together with a microcontroller for IoT applications isolated in a hardware sandbox - providing unprecedented levels of protection and virtually eliminating outside threats.

To find out more and view all case studies, including details of RIoT Secure's work with Scandinavian Airlines Ground Service Handling operations, visit https://www.riotsecure.se/press/ .

Further information about the Business Worldwide Global Corporate Excellence Awards can be found at https://bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com