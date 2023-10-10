Rind Bajwa Joins Redgrave As Principal In Redgrave's Digital, Data & Technology Practice

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search firm renowned for its commitment to identifying and securing executive talent, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rind Bajwa as a Principal in the Digital, Data & Technology practice. With more than a decade of experience in executive search, Rind brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to excellence.

Rind's career in executive search is marked by a track record of helping organisations build highly successful teams. As a Principal in the Digital, Data & Technology practice, he will focus on identifying, attracting, and appointing senior leadership talent across a wide range of industries.

Prior to joining Redgrave, Rind served as a Director within a global talent advisory firm, where he specialised in Technology, Digital, and Data executive search across the Private Sector. Throughout his career, he has gained a deep understanding of the ever-evolving challenges and opportunities in the technology function, which positions him as a valuable asset to Redgrave's clients.

Rind is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with a firm belief that diverse teams drive innovation and productivity. He is committed to helping his clients create inclusive cultures where everyone can thrive.

"We are delighted to welcome Rind to Redgrave," expresses David Angel, Managing Partner of Redgrave. His deep expertise will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the rapidly changing technology landscape. Rind is also committed to championing diversity, equity and inclusion, which aligns perfectly with Redgrave's values. We are confident that he will play a key role in helping us to continue to deliver exceptional talent solutions to our clients."

Rind's appointment represents a significant addition to Redgrave, further reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions to clients across various industries.

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

