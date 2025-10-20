Rigid Endoscopes Market worth $2.32 billion by 2030 with 4.9% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rigid Endoscopes Market, valued at US$1.76 billion in 2024, stood at US$1.83 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 4.9% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$2.32 billion by the end of the period. The rigid endoscopes market is growing due to the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as neurological disorders and respiratory disorders, and technological advancements that enhance image quality and maneuverability. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population and improved reimbursement policies further drive adoption. However, market growth is restrained by high device costs, risk of cross-contamination despite reprocessing, and the availability of alternative diagnostic techniques.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=44425087

Browse in-depth TOC on " Rigid Endoscopes Market "

450 - Tables

60 - Figures

450 - Pages

By type, the rigid endoscopes market is segmented into laparoscope, urology endoscopes, gynecology endoscopes, arthroscopes, cytoscopes, neuroendoscopes, and other rigid endoscopes. Among these, the laparoscopes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to its broad clinical utility across both diagnostic and surgical procedures for high-prevalence conditions. Laparoscopy is a preferred minimally invasive technique for diagnosing appendicitis, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, and various cancers, while also being widely used in surgeries such as appendectomy, cholecystectomy, hernia repair, hysterectomy, fibroid removal, and bariatric interventions. The high global disease burden reinforces this demand; for example, WHO (2023) estimates 190 million women suffer from endometriosis, while the American Cancer Society projects 20,890 new ovarian cancer cases in the U.S. in 2025. This extensive application portfolio, combined with patient preference for minimally invasive solutions, solidifies laparoscopes as the dominant segment within the rigid endoscopes market.

By end user, the rigid endoscopes market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office-based endoscopy service providers). Among these, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024, owing to its extensive surgical infrastructure, high patient volumes, and the ability to perform a broad spectrum of diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Hospitals invest heavily in advanced endoscopy systems to support specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, gynecology, urology, and ENT, where rigid endoscopes are essential for precision and minimally invasive interventions. Additionally, hospitals benefit from in-house trained specialists, high procedural throughput, and access to complex maintenance and sterilization facilities, which smaller clinics or outpatient centers may lack. The demand is further driven by rising surgical procedure volumes, growing prevalence of chronic and acute conditions, and the need for accurate diagnostics, positioning hospitals as the primary revenue contributor in the rigid endoscopes market.

By geography, the rigid endoscopes market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the global rigid endoscopes market. The growth of the region is due to a combination of high disease prevalence, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong market dynamics. The region experiences a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, pulmonary disorders, and neurological conditions, which necessitate frequent diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopic procedures—highlighted by the American Cancer Society's projection of over 2 million new cancer cases in 2025. According to the CDC, six in ten Americans have at least one chronic condition, while four in ten suffer from multiple diseases, driving demand for minimally invasive devices like rigid endoscopes. The market is further supported by the presence of leading endoscope manufacturers, continuous technological innovation, favorable reimbursement policies, and high awareness among patients and physicians. Additionally, substantial investments by healthcare facilities in upgrading diagnostic and surgical capabilities, along with a skilled workforce, reinforce North America's dominant position in the rigid endoscopes market.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=44425087

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG (Germany), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Smith+Nephew (UK), B Braun SE (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Arthrex Inc. (US), Nipro (Japan), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (US), Shangrao WS Medtech Co., Ltd (China), Henke-Sass, Wolf (Germany), RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG (Germany), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Integrated Endoscopy (US), NeoScope, Inc. (US), Ecleris (US), Nanchang WOEK Medical Technology Co., Ltd (China), Richard Wolf GmbH. (Germany), ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Kashmir Surgical Works. (India), Optomic (Spain), and HIPP ENDOSKOP SERVICE GMBH (Germany).

Olympus Corporation (US):

Olympus Corporation is a key player in the rigid endoscopes market due to its comprehensive product portfolio, global presence, and strategic growth initiatives. The company operates through two main segments—Endoscopic Solutions and Therapeutic Solutions—covering a wide range of clinical specialties, including gastrointestinal, surgical, urology, respiratory, ENT, gynecology, and energy-based surgical procedures. Its Endoscopic Solutions segment provides gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes along with related medical services, while the Therapeutic Solutions segment offers complementary devices that enhance procedural efficiency and patient outcomes. Olympus's rigid endoscopes cater to critical procedures such as laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, and other minimally invasive surgeries, reinforcing its relevance across multiple high-demand applications. With 89 subsidiaries and 3 affiliates globally, Olympus ensures strong regional coverage, robust service capabilities, and rapid adoption of its technologies. The company's commitment to precision engineering, durable design, and surgical efficiency strengthens its market positioning. Furthermore, Olympus actively pursues both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, exemplified by the January 2024 acquisition of Taewoong Medical Ltd., which enhances its GL Endo Therapy portfolio, broadens clinical capabilities, and improves patient care standards. These factors collectively solidify Olympus as a dominant and influential player in the rigid endoscopes market.

Karl Storz SE & CO. KG (Germany)

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG is a leading player in the rigid endoscopes market, boasting a comprehensive portfolio of over 10,000 high-precision products for human and veterinary medicine. This underscores its commitment to innovation, diagnostic accuracy, and minimally invasive procedures. The company's advanced rigid endoscopes span key clinical applications, including bronchoscopy, laryngoscopy, and neuroendoscopy, reinforcing its position in critical medical disciplines. Operating through 70 subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and maintaining production facilities in Germany, the US, Switzerland, Estonia, and China, the company ensures a robust global footprint that enables it to effectively address diverse regional healthcare needs. Its presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa supports strong customer engagement and reliable service delivery. Further cementing its leadership, KARL STORZ adopts strategic inorganic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of Surgical, Inc. (US) in August 2024, to expand its advanced surgical and endoscopic offerings. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational reach, KARL STORZ remains a trusted and influential force in the global rigid endoscopes market.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Endoscopy Equipment Market

Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Get access to the latest updates on Rigid Endoscopes Companies and Rigid Endoscopes Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg