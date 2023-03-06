Ribbon's Apollo Platform Offers Industry Leading 1.2T Wavelengths and 19.2T Density, Delivering Massive Cost and Performance Benefits

Feature rich, simple to deploy solution available in First Half 2023

PLANO, Texas, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced the launch of its breakthrough Apollo OT9408 platform, a next generation compact modular transport platform.

"The Apollo OT9408 platform showcases our continuing innovation and ability to deliver the solutions operators need as they juggle with the competing imperatives of managing growing traffic densities, lowering cost per bit, and providing excellent performance," said Sam Bucci, Ribbon Chief Operating Officer. "Available for trialing in the first half of this year, this new product is built to offer exceptional capabilities that can be leveraged in a very short timeframe."

A comprehensive platform, the Apollo OT9408 enables both capacity-reach optimized and cost-power optimized solutions that can function alongside each other, offering maximum spectrum utilization.

In addition to its industry leading 1.2T wavelengths for shorthaul, the new platform's capacity-reach optimized transport delivers 800G wavelengths that cover the entire metro-regional space, tripling the reach of current competitor solutions, and 400G for ultra-long haul submarine that can cross the longest spans in the world. Based on 5mm-140Gbaud pluggable transceivers, it also supports impressive 19.2T density in a 2RU form factor and over 50% lower power utilization per gigabit than competitive solutions.

The cost-optimized solution offers 400G transport that satisfies a majority of metro applications. Based on a wide selection of industry standard QSFP-DD pluggables, these solutions include OpenROADM interoperablity for additional flexibility.

Apollo OT9408 is designed for easy deployment and operation, including features such as front-to-back cooling, field replaceable modules, streaming telemetry, and disaggregated control through standard interfaces. It has already been recognized in in the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Awards, and is being shown for the first time in Booth 2339 at OFC.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

