Ribbon Provides Edge Solutions for Salt's Enterprise Voice Expansion

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology, IP routing, and optical networking solutions, today announced that it is providing Salt, Switzerland's innovative provider of mobile, fixed, and TV services, with a suite of state of the art solutions powering Salt Business' recently launched corporate voice offering for Swiss businesses. Ribbon is dedicated to helping service providers worldwide enter new markets and operate more efficiently.

"We're pleased to support Salt Business in their expansion into the business market and to support their growth in this important new segment. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration over the long term," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of EMEA Sales.

Salt is leveraging Ribbon's highly scalable, geographically resilient Application Server and SBCs, known for industry-leading performance, scalability, and ability to deliver operational efficiency and uncompromising quality of service. The company has also deployed Ribbon's Centralized Policy and Routing Server (PSX) and Application Management Platform (RAMP) in its network to gain highly efficient, centralized, and scalable network policy and routing control, along with efficient management, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for customers.

"We selected Ribbon for the quality of its product, which supports the delivery of our corporate voice solution," said Christian Aveni, Chief Business Officer at Salt Business.

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

