Ribbon Upgrades Lepida ScpA's Broadband Network in Partnership with TIM

Flexible, scalable and secure deployment enables increased bandwidth and digitization for Emilia-Romagna public administrations

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that, along with its partner TIM, it has been selected to expand the capacity of Lepida ScpA's regional broadband network. The solution leverages Ribbon's Apollo product line.

Lepida was established by the Emilia-Romagna Regional Government in 2007 to design, implement and manage broadband infrastructure for the region's public administrations and public entities.

"Public administration entities have seen their bandwidth requirements grow exponentially due to accelerated digitization and COVID-19 related restrictions. Our challenge has been to quickly deliver the increased capacity and additional bandwidth our customers need," said Professor Gianluca Mazzini, CEO, Lepida. "Working with Ribbon and TIM enabled us to rapidly expand our network capabilities with a flexible, scalable and configurable solution and provide our customers with value-added encrypted services."

Ribbon is adding selectively encryptable Gigabit Ethernet and Fibre Channel services, and providing Lepida with enhanced connectivity between the region's main POPs and data centers with 200G flexgrid protected lambdas. The network is based on a mesh of interconnected rings leveraging Apollo 9600 ROADMs (Reconfigurable Optical Add Drop Multiplexer) throughout and 9900 series OTN switches at hub nodes to ensure efficient resource allocation and accelerate end-to-end service provisioning.

"Lepida performs a vital function in Emilia-Romagna, and the provisioning of bandwidth services has only become more critical with increasing demands due to the pandemic," said Barak Eitan, Head of South Europe, Ribbon. "Our advanced Optical Transport Networking (OTN) solutions, and our partnership with TIM, enable Lepida to continue to perform its mission in these unprecedented times."

The Apollo family of optical transport and switching platforms interwork seamlessly to provide scalable, high-density and energy-efficient solutions from access to core. Apollo enables service providers to deploy programmable and open optical networks that lower the cost per bit while simultaneously providing packet services, high-efficiency end-to-end operations and SDN applications.

About TIM

TIM is one of the top Information & Communication Technology companies in Europe and the market leader in Italy. It offers its customers fixed and mobile telecommunications, internet, premium digital entertainment content – through TIMvision, TIMmusic and TIMgames – and advanced cloud-based platforms. All with flexible and customizable offers to meet the needs of families and businesses, on platforms accessible from a range of devices.

TIM is included in the major international sustainability indexes and is committed to becoming the leading telco in the Eurozone in terms of sustainability and social responsibility. The Group includes TIM Brasil, one of the leading players on the Brazilian market; Sparkle, an international carrier and one of the top ten telecommunication service providers in the world, with a 530,000 km network extending across Europe, Africa and Asia; Olivetti, which operates in key sectors such as the Internet of Things and offering cutting-edge hardware and software. For more information, visit gruppotim.it.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com. For more information about our Elastic Network technology packet-optical portfolio visit ecitele.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those related to the expected benefits from Ribbon Communication products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Relations APAC, CALA & EMEA Press Monica Gould Catherine Berthier +1 (212) 871-3927 +1 (646) 741-1974 IR@rbbn.com cberthier@rbbn.com



North American Press Analyst Relations Dennis Watson Michael Cooper +1 (214) 695-2224 +1 (708) 212-6922 dwatson@rbbn.com mcooper@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Communications_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.ribboncomm.com



SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.