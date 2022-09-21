Ribbon Optical Networking Solution Honored In 2022 Diamond Technology Reviews

Apollo TM400_2 Dual 400G Provides Versatile Transport of 400GbE and 100GbE Clients

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that its Apollo TM400_2 400G Dual Transponder-Muxponder was recognized among the best in the industry with an honoree score of 4 Diamonds by the 2022 Broadband Technology Report Diamond Technology Reviews.

"As 400G is emerging as the workhorse transmission rate for transporting 400GbE and 100 GbE clients, Ribbon's Apollo TM400_2 400G provides one of the industry's most compact, low power and versatile solution for metro and regional applications," said Sam Bucci, Ribbon's EVP and General Manager, IP Optical Networks Business Unit. "We're honored to be recognized by the 2022 Diamond Technology Reviews for our unique contribution to the broadband cable industry."

The Apollo TM400_2 400G support multiple combinations of 400GbE and 100GbE transport, including a unique capability to combine carriers for extra reach. It leverages CFP2 DCO 400GZR+ pluggables targeted to support effortless transport over ROADM-based OTN mesh networks. These include pluggables that implement the OpenROADM 400G MSA for disaggregated multivendor solutions. The innovative approach of the TM400_2 is designed to help service providers and MSOs lower capital and operating costs, enable incremental network capacity, increase service availability, and simplify multi-vendor networks and digital transformation.

"On behalf of the Broadband Technology Report's 2022 Diamond Technology Reviews, I would like to congratulate Ribbon on their 4 Diamonds honoree status," said Broadband Technology Report's Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. "This program recognizes and rewards the top products and solutions available to the broadband cable industry."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

ir@rbbn.com

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

cberthier@rbbn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.