Ribbon Enhances Analytics Portfolio with Advanced VoLTE and 5G-Ready Service Assurance Capabilities

New release provides enhanced intelligent network management, security and service troubleshooting with actionable insights; reducing overall costs while improving the customer experience

WESTFORD, Massachusetts, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced the general availability of the latest release of its market-proven Analytics portfolio. Ribbon's enhanced Analytics portfolio is specifically designed to help mobile network operators and service providers deliver advanced voice service quality insights down to the application, subscriber, device, and service level over their VoLTE networks. The Ribbon Analytics portfolio is based on the latest in cloud-based technology that easily scales vertically and horizontally to deliver numerous out of the box capabilities to address critical VoLTE network and service related problems.

As mobile providers begin to deploy 5G network data services, they are still heavily reliant on VoLTE/IMS-based architectures to support voice services. Ribbon's Analytics portfolio enables advanced support for VoLTE networks and subscriber service assurance to help service providers monitor and isolate voice and rich communications services issues as they build out their 5G networks.

The Ribbon Analytics portfolio also delivers advanced real time communications security enforcement capabilities to support on-demand mitigation of fraud and nuisance calling at the edge of the network. Service providers can now apply security mitigation policies to an entire network or to specified devices at any time. They can also easily apply network-wide policies, such as access control list rules before any security incidents have been raised.

"Today's communications networks are extremely large and complex and will become even more so with the increased adoption and deployment of new 5G and IoT services," said Charlotte Patrick, Senior Industry Analyst and Founder of Charlotte Patrick Consult. "This will not only necessitate that service providers have the advanced analytics toolsets required to reduce operational costs and network complexities while improving the customer experience, but they must also leverage intelligent service assurance capabilities that allow them to quickly identify, isolate, diagnose and proactively resolve network issues before they escalate."

"Our customers are faced with numerous network operational challenges including service complexity, security threats, and rising costs," said Tony Scarfo, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cloud and Edge Business Unit at Ribbon. "The Ribbon Analytics portfolio underpins and addresses these issues by leveraging a single pane of glass for one unified view of the network. More importantly, it is designed to help our customers better understand their end-user customers and model their network and services to better support and protect them."

Ribbon Analytics Benefits:

Provides a 360-degree view and understanding of real time communications usage enabling service providers to extract greater value for end-users, their services and their networks.

Enables service providers and businesses to expedite troubleshooting, intelligently manage their networks, and deliver advanced insights reducing operational expenditures while improving the overall subscriber experience.

Delivers actionable insights to quickly detect and mitigate security threats.

Enables operators to seamlessly deploy new and growing technologies such as 5G.

Provides expanded real time communications security policy enforcement towards the network edge.

Offers extended monitoring and security enforcement applications support for fixed network transformation deployments.

For more information on Ribbon's VoLTE Service Assurance offering click here.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com and for more information about our packet and optical networking portfolio visit ecitele.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding enhancing Ribbon's Analytics portfolio with advanced VoLTE service assurance and new security capabilities for the edge. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

