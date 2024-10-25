Ribbon Completes Major Optical DWDM Deployment for Bharti Airtel

Delivers cost-optimized 5G mobile backhaul and high speed connectivity on 30,000 km network

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a leading global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions announced the successful completion of a long haul DWDM (Dense Wave Division Multiplexing) deployment for Airtel, one of India's top telecom providers.

"Ribbon's proven expertise and cutting-edge solutions were instrumental in our decision to partner with them on this extensive modernization project. By integrating Ribbon's state of the art optical transport technologies, we can now meet our customers' growing demand for 5G and high speed connectivity, positioning us to successfully execute our long-term business strategy," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Airtel.

Airtel has deployed Ribbon's Apollo 9600 suite of programmable and open optical transport platforms, which support C+L bands, across its network. This has provided Airtel with 51.2 Tbps of long haul network capacity, effectively meeting its growing bandwidth requirements.

Furthermore, Ribbon's Muse platform enables operator-defined workflow automation, enhancing operational efficiency with real-time network monitoring and management.

"Airtel is one of the world's leading providers and we're proud to have partnered on this significant deployment," said Bruce McClelland, CEO, Ribbon. "Our highly modular, powerful, versatile and secure solutions will enable them to precisely meet their service needs, easily accommodate traffic growth and adopt new technologies while delivering high quality connectivity to their massive customer base."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

About Bharti Airtel Limited

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 550 million customers in 17 countries across South Asia and Africa. The company ranks amongst the top three mobile operators globally and its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel is India's largest integrated communications solutions provider and the second largest mobile operator in Africa. Airtel's retail portfolio includes high-speed 4G/5G mobile broadband, Airtel Xstream Fiber that promises speeds up to 1 Gbps with convergence across linear and on-demand entertainment, streaming services spanning music and video, digital payments and financial services. For enterprise customers, Airtel offers a gamut of solutions that includes secure connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT, Ad Tech and cloud-based communication. For more details visit www.airtel.com

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

