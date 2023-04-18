Ribbon Appoints JCS Co., Ltd. as Channel Partner and Distributor in South Korea

Expands access to Ribbon SBCs, SaaS offering, and Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing in dynamic market

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has appointed Unified Communications (UC) systems integrator JCS Co., Ltd. as a partner and distributor in South Korea. JCS will resell Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and Ribbon's industry leading Session Border Controller (SBC) portfolio to its base of large enterprises, SMBs, and government clients.

"JCS has been a leading distributor of SBCs to many enterprises and partners since our founding in 2012 and Ribbon is an industry leader with advanced technology and high customer satisfaction," said Kyusung Chae, CEO, JCS Co., Ltd. "We are excited to initiate this partnership and plan to aggressively promote Ribbon's solutions to help position it as a key communication and network specialist in the Korean market."

Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing enables enterprises of any size to easily add telecom services to Teams, turning it into the office phone system. It includes an intuitive portal experience that dramatically simplifies adding a telecom provider to Teams Phone. This cost-effective, frictionless solution supports organizations as they adapt to today's hybrid work environments. Ribbon SBCs are the leading choice of global organizations seeking to protect their contact centre, and unified communications solutions and simplify premises to cloud migrations.

"JCS is a highly regarded distributor, and we are pleased to bring them on as a partner and distributor for our solutions. Our organizations share a similar view on the evolution of the Unified Communications market. Our partnership will provide end customers with enhanced communications security and better options to migrate their communications and contact centres to cloud-based service," said Manny Christophidis, Channels Director, Asia Pacific at Ribbon.

About JCS Co., Ltd.

JCS Co., Ltd. is a leading provider and distributor of innovative AV and telecommunication solutions for businesses in Korea. Founded in 2012 and since working with various global vendors, we have been committed to delivering high-quality products and solutions to our partners. With 11 years of experience in the industry, our team of sales and technical experts has the knowledge and skills to provide solutions that meet our partners' unique needs. At JCS Co., Ltd., we pride ourselves in our commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver results that exceed our partners' expectations in a timely and cost-effective manner. Our range of solutions has helped businesses of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations, to achieve their goals. Our solutions have been used in many different industries, including contact centres and enterprises. For more information about JCS Co., Ltd. and solutions we provide, please visit ejcs.net.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

