Ribbon and Telia Lithuania Upgrade LTG Group's Rail Network With State of the Art IP Optical Solutions

Delivers advanced functionality to the Baltics' largest freight, passenger and infrastructure management group

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has successfully deployed a critical network upgrade for LTG Group, the Lithuanian Railway company, in collaboration with Telia Lithuania.

"A reliable and modern communications network is vital to the operations of LTG Group's companies. The upgraded network ensures smooth and safe train traffic and efficient office operations – from now on, we will share data within the Group via a network that will provide greater security, data transfer speeds, and smoother roll-out of new services. This is one of the largest network modernization projects of such size and complexity in the last decade, not only in LTG but also in the Lithuanian public sector. It covers everything from architectural design, replacement of network nodes, network management systems, and security systems, to cabling and migration of existing services to the upgraded network. It also includes 7 years of service and support for the newly installed equipment," said Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO from LTG Group.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Ribbon Communications on this significant network upgrade for LTG. This project underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance the safety and efficiency of railway operations in the Baltics," said Aurimas Žlibinas, Head of Enterprise from Telia Lithuania.

Modern railways utilize services such as Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC), telemetry, and signaling to enhance the user experience and address both physical and cyber threats. Networks must ensure deterministic performance for automated incident detection, reporting, and security measures. Ribbon's Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) ready critical infrastructure solutions surpass the industry's stringent performance and security standards.

"This sophisticated data network enables LTG to seamlessly handle the demands of modern rail transport and enhance its customers' safety and experience," said Christian Erbe, Ribbon's Head of EMEA Sales. "We're proud of this accomplishment and of our partnership with Telia Lithuania and LTG Group."

Learn more about Ribbon's railway solutions in Booth 460 – Hall 25 at InnoTrans, September 24-27.

