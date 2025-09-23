Revyve Secures €24 Million Funding to Boost Egg-Replacing Yeast Proteins

WAGENINGEN, Netherlands and DINTELOORD, Netherlands, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutch food-tech scale-up Revyve has raised nearly €24 million in Series B financing, bringing its total capital raised to more than €40 million. The investment will accelerate the company's commercial rollout of functional yeast proteins designed to replace eggs and additives in mainstream food categories.

The Series B round was co-led by ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund and Invest-NL with regional support from Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM) and strategic investments by Lallemand Bio-Ingredients' Swiss affiliate Danstar Ferment and Grey Silo Ventures (CVC of Cereal Docks Group). Existing investors Oost NL and Royal Cosun doubled down on their commitment. This diverse investor base combines institutional, public, and strategic expertise to back Revyve's mission of reshaping and transforming the alternative protein space by powering next-gen clean-label solution.

Clean-label solutions for a changing food landscape

Revyve produces highly functional yeast proteins that mimic the performance of eggs in food categories such as bakery, sauces, alternative meat and plant-based dairy. Unlike many substitutes, Revyve's ingredients are natural, more sustainable, and price competitive, helping manufacturers respond to three pressing industry challenges:

Rising egg costs: Volatile pricing is driving demand for affordable and price stable alternatives.

Scrutiny of ultra-processed foods: Brands are under pressure to eliminate additives while keeping functionality.

Sustainability: Major retailers and food manufacturers are demanding cuts to CO₂ footprints across the supply chain.

"Food manufacturers are cutting back on eggs to offset increasing prices and reach sustainability targets, but replicating their unique functionality is crucial to maintaining the texture and mouthfeel consumers are used to. This is exactly where our Yeast Proteins come in, providing an affordable and clean label solution for egg replacement or egg reduction" said Cedric Verstraeten, CEO of Revyve. "This funding round marks a tipping point for us: allowing us to modularly scale production and branch out to more food categories and serve our sustainable solutions to larger customers worldwide"

Scaling production in the Netherlands

In 2024, Revyve commissioned its first-of-a-kind (FOAK) production facility in Dinteloord, the Netherlands. Already running at capacity for several customers, the site has proven the company's ability to produce and sell industrial volumes. With this new investment, Revyve will expand output to over 1,600 tons per year, ensuring reliable supply for global accounts.

Verstraeten adds: "Strong regional support from both the Wageningen and Brabant ecosystems has enabled us to scale to industrial levels in record time. With a stellar team and strong investor backing, we have an incredibly solid foundation for global expansion."

Strong investor backing

The Series B round marks strong confidence in Revyve's proprietary technology and market potential.

"We are excited to partner with Revyve as they pioneer pressing sustainable alternatives to traditional egg ingredients. Their solution addresses a critical need in the food transition: scalable ingredients with a low environmental footprint and compelling economics for food manufacturers. We believe this combination of commercial viability and measurable sustainable benefits makes Revyve uniquely positioned to grow into a global leader. We look forward to supporting their journey." said Hanna Zwietering , ABN AMRO SIF Senior Investment Manager.

, ABN AMRO SIF Senior Investment Manager. Lisette Kersting-van der Boog , Senior Investment Manager of Invest-NL adds: "With their functional egg-replacement ingredients, Revyve can play a major role in accelerating the global protein transition and fostering circular solutions that reduce pressure on land, water and animals. We are proud to invest in this Dutch company, which strengthens the country's innovative power with a pioneering technology that has the potential to transform food production worldwide."

, Senior Investment Manager of Invest-NL adds: "With their functional egg-replacement ingredients, Revyve can play a major role in accelerating the global protein transition and fostering circular solutions that reduce pressure on land, water and animals. We are proud to invest in this Dutch company, which strengthens the country's innovative power with a pioneering technology that has the potential to transform food production worldwide." Furthermore, the plans of Revyve fit perfectly in the BOM's ambition to grow Brabant into 'the Scale-Up Plant of Europe ': "Revyve's plans align seamlessly with our mission to position Brabant as the Scale-Up Plant of Europe . Their breakthrough technology not only contributes to a more sustainable food system but also exemplifies the kind of bold innovation we aim to foster in the region. We're proud to support Revyve in scaling their impact from Brabant to the world," added Ingrid Nieweg , Investment Manager at BOM."

': "Revyve's plans align seamlessly with our mission to position Brabant as the Scale-Up Plant of . Their breakthrough technology not only contributes to a more sustainable food system but also exemplifies the kind of bold innovation we aim to foster in the region. We're proud to support Revyve in scaling their impact from Brabant to the world," added , Investment Manager at BOM." Lallemand Bio-Ingredients and Grey Silo Ventures (CVC of Cereal Docks Group) complete Revyve's Series B round, bringing a wealth of knowledge and synergies in yeast innovation and agri-food expertise.

Looking ahead

With industrial production in full swing, Revyve is already serving customers across Europe, UK, USA, Canada, Mexico and Australia. Building on this momentum, the company will showcase its latest applications and partnerships this autumn at two major industry tradeshows: Anuga (4-8 October, Cologne, Hall 01.2 | Stand D028g-E029g) and Food ingredients Europe (2-4 December, Paris, Stand #73J23).

About Revyve

Revyve, is a purpose-driven food-tech company committed to creating a more sustainable food system. The team of scientists and food industry experts at Revyve share a common vision of enhancing the sensory experience of food through incredible texture. The company arose from Wageningen University & Research (WUR) in the Netherlands, where its founding scientists discovered the potential of yeast to mimic the functionality of eggs. Revyve's ingredients introduce authentic textures that help replace animal proteins and "clean up" product labels.

About ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund

The ABN AMRO Sustainable Impact Fund is one of the largest private impact funds in the Netherlands and invests in companies that have a positive impact on climate. With a commitment of EUR 500m, funded and managed exclusively by ABN AMRO, we invest through direct equity investments in key transition sectors and focus on the energy transition, the built environment and sustainable consumption.

About Invest-NL

Invest-NL is the National Promotional Institution of the Netherlands, committed to driving a sustainable and innovative future. We accelerate and finance major societal transitions in the fields of Agrifood, Biobased & Circular Economy, Deep Tech, Energy, and Life Sciences & Health. We remove barriers, mobilise capital, and help develop emerging sectors. Through capital, expertise, and new financial instruments, we invest in tomorrow's solutions.

About Brabantse Ontwikkelingsmaatschappij (BOM)

The Brabant Development Agency (BOM) works together with entrepreneurs to create a future-proof Brabant economy. We share knowledge, develop networks, and provide capital to innovative Brabant companies and sustainable energy projects. We also encourage forward-looking international companies to settle in Brabant and assist companies already based in Brabant to extend their reach abroad.

About Grey Silo Ventures

Grey Silo Ventures is the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Cereal Docks Group, dedicated to investing in non-animal-based ingredients and breakthrough technologies in food-tech and ag-tech. With deep roots in plant-based processing, Grey Silo Ventures supports innovation in fermentation, green proteins, cellular agriculture, and functional ingredients.

About Lallemand Bio Ingredients

Lallemand Bio-Ingredients is business unit of Lallemand Inc which is a privately-owned business, headquartered in Canada, with over 6,000 employees across 50 countries and 58 production sites worldwide. Lallemand is a global leader in microbial solutions, combining deep scientific expertise with a century-long commitment to innovation and sustainability. Lallemand Bio Ingredients researches, develops, produces and markets food ingredients and flavours made from yeast fermentations at ten production plants located across North America and Europe which produce ingredients including inactive yeast, yeast extracts & autolysates that support the sustainability and natural/clean label status of food products.

