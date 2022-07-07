Residential Boiler Market to Generate Absolute US$ 49.9 Bn Market Opportunity by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

The East Asia residential boiler market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 5.2% during the assessment period, in terms of volume. As per FMI, more than 70% of the market share is held by condensing residential boilers, which are expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.6 % over 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights, the global residential boiler market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period (2022-2032). This due to increasing demand for advanced home appliances in residential sector across the globe.

Demand for residential boilers is anticipated to be driven by the growing demand from real estate sector in the U.S., Germany, India, and China. According to the Future Market Insights report, the global residential boilers market is expected to reach US$ 29.5 Bn in 2022 and US$ 49.9 Bn in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4 % from 2022 to 2032.

During the projected period, the demand for space heating and water heating household equipment is expected to rise along with government development plans, new construction projects, and need for a comfortable lifestyle.

Key Takeaways of Residential Boiler Market Study

Residential boilers with capacities under 24 kW are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the projection period.

By technology, the condensing residential boiler segment will account for more than 70% of the global market.

In terms of fuel type, gas is anticipated to account for more than 74% of the global market share.

Based on application, the apartment segment is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 5.1% by 2032.

"Demand for residential boilers is projected to surge with expansion of real estate market. Shifting lifestyle preferences, governmental regulations, and real estate development plans will propel the demand in the market. To capitalize on growing demand key companies are increasing investment in technological advancements for product enhancement and after-sales service." says Future Market insights analyst

Competitive Landscape

Top manufacturers are dominating the residential boiler market globally, which is highly consolidated. Market players are attempting to increase their market share by creating new products and upgrading existing product lines due to technological advancements.

Some of the companies are collaborating to expand their market-based sales channels while concentrating on providing consumers a network of post-purchase services. Additionally, key supply trends like the introduction of new products and significant investments in R&D are followed by producers of residential boilers.

Ariston Group

BDR Thermea Group

Groupe Atlantic

Viessmann

Vaillant group

Robert Bosch

Ideal Heating

Unical Ag Spa

Daikin Industries

A.O. Smith Corp

Bradford White Corporation

Ferroli S.p.A.

Burnham Holdings

Lennox International

Fondital

Hoval

Noritz Corporation

Slant/Fin Corporation

ECR International

Immergas Group

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the market demand trends of residential boilers. The Egypt market estimation and growth projection is based on factors like end use industries development, COVID-19 crisis impact, replacement ratio, and adoption rate of residential boilers. As per Future Market Insights research scope, the residential boilers Market has been studied and segmented on the basis of product capacity and end-use. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Key Segments Covered in Residential Boiler Industry Analysis

By Capacity

Below 24 kW

24kW to 35 kW

Above 35 kW

By Technology

Condensing

Non-Condensing

By Fuel Type

Gas

Oil

Electric

Others

By Application

Apartments

Villas

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Residential Boiler Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

TOC continued..!

About FMI – Industrial Automation

The Industrial Automation division of FMI offers a novel approach and innovative perspective in analyzing industrial automation market. Comprehensive coverage of capital, portable, process, construction, industrial and special purpose machinery across manufacturing sector and distinctive analysis about installed base, consumables, replacement, USP-feature-application matrix make us a pioneering voice in the industry. We are preferred associates with established as well as budding industry stakeholders and channel partners when it comes to sustain, grow and identify new revenue prospects.

